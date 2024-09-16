Shakira Walks Off Stage After She Sees Fan Filming Under Her Dress

Shakira was forced to leave the stage during a performance after she reportedly spotted an audience member trying to film up her skirt.

Colombian singer Shakira was filming the music video to her new single Soltera on stage at LIV Miami in Miami Beach, Florida over the weekend.

Shakira leaves the stage after people were filming under her dress whilst she was dancing to her new single. People are GROSS. pic.twitter.com/AxlBw6yFZL — FEIM (@FeimM_) September 15, 2024

In footage, that has been widely circulated online, Shakira is seen dancing on stage to her new song at the nightclub in Miami.

However, the singer abruptly stops her performance when she appears to spot an audience member filming up her skirt, according to numerous news publications including a report by The Daily Mail.

Shakira then holds onto her skirt with both hands and stops dancing. The singer peers down at the audience member and shakes her head at them while gesturing that she has seen what they are doing.

In the clip, which has amassed over 35.4 million views on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter), the singer then tugs her dress down, while gesturing with her finger to seemingly tell the fan to stop filming up her skirt with their smartphone — an act also known as “upskirting.”

Afterward, Shakira resumes dancing on stage again. However, her performance is short-lived as the singer apparently sees the audience member filming up her dress again.

She seems to turn to the fan again and waves her hand dismissively at them. Shakira then abruptly exits the stage.

Sitting on the edge of the stage as she leaves, Shakira stares back at the audience member, before jumping down and being greeted by security in the VIP area of LIV Miami.

Upskirting means the act of taking photographs beneath a woman’s skirt without their consent. But the term has also come to generally define the act of taking a sexually intrusive photograph of someone without their permission.

In the U.S., laws against upskirting vary by state. At the federal level, the Video Voyeurism Prevention Act of 2004 prohibits “knowingly videotaping, photographing, filming, recording by any means, or broadcasting an image of a private area of an individual, without that individual’s consent, under circumstances in which that individual has a reasonable expectation of privacy.”

Earlier this year, a Japanese sportswear brand introduced infrared-blocking fabric to protect athletes from upskirting and other illicit photography. The problem of upskirting is so acute in Japan that lawmakers there passed a bill last year criminalizing “photo voyeurism.”