Photography Turns 200 Years Old Today

Jeremy Gray

Left side: A worn, scratched, and faded metal surface with indistinct shapes, possibly old photographic equipment or an image. Right side: A portrait of a middle-aged man with light skin, short hair, and dressed in 19th-century attire, looking forward.

Photography turned 200 years old today, September 16, according to French photography publication Réponses Photo.

In its latest issue, number 373, the longtime magazine marked photography’s 200th birthday. There are a lot of candles on that bicentennial birthday cake. The obvious first question to ask is, “Why today? Why this year?”

There’s a lot of disagreement about the exact time photography was invented, a topic Réponses Photo tackled last summer.

“But why this date of 1824 precisely? To do this, we must go back in time, now more than two centuries ago, and focus on the life of Nicéphore Niépce. A brilliant engineer, he was born in the middle of the Age of Enlightenment in Chalon-sur-Saône, the epicenter of the birth of photography,” Réponses Photo writes in a translated article.

A portrait of an older man with a receding hairline and somber expression, dressed in early 19th-century fashion. He wears a dark coat and a white cravat. The background is plain and dark, drawing focus to his thoughtful facial features.
Portrait of Nicéphore Niépce

In 1816, Niépce resumed late 18th-century experiments on capturing light to create an image. Contemporaneously, others were hard at work on the same thing — including English scientist John Herschel, who would eventually create the cyanotype in the early 1840s. Herschel is also credited for the creation of the word “photography.” For his part, Niépce instead went with “heliography,” which is “writing with the Sun.”

More importantly, over the proceeding years, Niépce made progress on his experiments, testing different equipment and chemicals, finally cracking the code on September 16, 1824.

In a letter to his brother, Nicéphore described his first successful photograph, although that’s not the word he used.

“With the help of the improvement of my processes, I have managed to obtain a point of view such as I could desire, and which I hardly dared to flatter myself with, because until then, I had only had very incomplete results. This point of view was taken from your room on the Gras side […] The image of the objects is represented there with astonishing clarity and fidelity, down to the smallest details, and with their most delicate nuances,” Nicéphore wrote.

An abstract, nearly monochromatic image with a predominantly gray tone. It appears to have scratch marks, faded areas, and a textured surface, possibly metallic. The upper corners are slightly darker, and the center is somewhat lighter, giving a vague sense of depth.
The original photograph, “View from the Window at Le Gras,” captured in 1826 or 1827 by Nicéphore Niepce. It is, for now, the oldest known surviving photograph. | CC BY-SA 4.0.

September 16, 1824, was a momentous day, to be sure. Beyond it being the day photography was born, it was also the day Louis XVIII of France died — the last French monarch to die in reign.

Although this first photo no longer exists, according to one of the inventor’s descendants, some historians still hope to find one of the engineer’s earliest photographs, perhaps in a French attic. It wouldn’t be the first time a significant historical artifact was discovered after a long time in hiding somewhere.

If Niépce captured the first photograph in September 1824, why do some people photography’s bicentennial is still a few years away?

A photo taken through a foggy, dirty window, showcasing an outdoor scene. The view includes blurred, dark shapes of buildings on either side and a clear patch of green foliage in the center, under a bright sky.
A colorized version of the photograph, “View from the Window at Le Gras.” | CC BY-SA 4.0.

In large part, it’s because that first referenced image was not preserved. Niépce recorded early photographs to stone and then sanded them down to reuse them. The earliest surviving photograph is Niépce’s View from the Window at Le Gras, created in 1826 or 1827. This original photograph was found in 1952 and has been on display at the University of Texas at Austin almost continuously since 1963. It has occasionally made its way on the road for special exhibitions.

However, conflating the oldest surviving photograph with the first photograph is a mistake, per some experts, including Bernard Perrine, former editor-in-chief of Le Photographe, Pierre-Yves Mahé, director of the Spéos school, and Manuel Bonnet, a direct descendent of Niépce himself.

Mahé hopes to find a photo earlier than View from the Window at Le Gras, but even without it, he is confident that today is photography’s 200th birthday.

,
, , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
AI photo Can You Tell Which Magazine Cover is an AI Generated Photo?
A Mamiya 645 Pro TL Birthday Cake with Sekor 80mm f/2.8 Lens and Portra 400 Film
Fujifilm X-Pro1 Photos and Specs Leaked
Google’s Latest Doodle Pays Tribute to Photography Pioneer Anna Atkins
Discussion