Balthazar Korab’s Stunning Photos of the World Trade Center

On the left, an aerial view of a plaza with a large spherical sculpture in the center, surrounded by buildings. On the right, the World Trade Center twin towers rise above the New York City skyline near the Brooklyn Bridge on a clear day.

These incredible photos of the World Trade Center were taken by Balthazar Korab who was commissioned by the Twin Towers’ architects to document the buildings.

Twenty-three years after the towers were destroyed in the September 11 attacks, Korab’s photos taken in the mid-1970s act as important documentation.

Korab’s archive is now housed by the Library of Congress which has digitized over 800 of his photographs but waiting to be worked on is a further half a million negatives.

A photograph of the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City. The towers are seen from a low angle, reaching up into a clear blue sky. The top part of a building with a small dome and cross is visible at the bottom of the image.
World Trade Center, New York, New York. View from below with St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in foreground, 1976.
The image shows the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City. The iconic skyscrapers dominate the skyline, with surrounding buildings visible, all illuminated against a dusk sky with their lights reflecting in the water below.
Twilight view from the harbor, 1976.
A large bronze sculpture called "The Sphere" stands at the center of a fountain with water cascading around it. In the background, there's a tall building with a unique facade featuring curved vertical lines and arch-like windows. People are seen walking nearby.
Entrance arches with Sphere at Plaza Fountain sculpture, 1976.
The image shows the silhouette of the New York City skyline at sunset, prominently featuring the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center bathed in golden light. Several other skyscrapers and buildings are visible in front of and around the towers.
Night view of the World Trade Center, 1976.
A sunny outdoor plaza featuring the original World Trade Center twin towers. People are walking or sitting on benches. A globe sculpture is visible between the two towers. The sky is clear, and a large tree provides shade.
View from the plaza, 1976.
A towering glass and steel skyscraper dominates the background, part of the World Trade Center. The foreground features a large, open plaza with various sculptures, including a black geometric structure and a bronze globe. Sparse trees frame the plaza.
Single tower with Cloud Fortress and Sphere at Plaza Fountain sculptures, 1976.
A view of the Brooklyn Bridge spanning the East River, with the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center rising prominently in the background among other skyscrapers in New York City. The scene is bathed in warm sunlight, reflecting off the water below.
The World Trade Center with Brooklyn Bridge in front, 1976.
A tall, modern building with vertical lines and a sunlit exterior stands beside an open plaza. The lower part of the building features elegant arch-like designs, and a large, angular metallic sculpture is positioned nearby. The image captures the scene at sunrise or sunset.
Entrance arches with Ideogram sculpture, 1976.
An aerial view of a large, circular fountain with a metal sphere at its center, surrounded by flowing water. The fountain is situated in a spacious, open plaza with a few people walking and sitting nearby. The area is bordered by flower beds and benches.
World Trade Center, New York, New York. Plaza. Aerial view with Sphere at Plaza Fountain sculpture, 1976.
Aerial view of the World Trade Center Plaza in New York City, showing the twin towers and the circular fountain in the center. The buildings' reflections and shadows are visible on the plaza, with the Hudson River and New Jersey visible in the background.
Aerial view with Sphere at Plaza Fountain sculpture and Hudson River, 1976.
Black and white photo of the World Trade Center Twin Towers in New York City. The towers loom high above smaller buildings on either side of a broad street lined with parked cars and bustling with people. The iconic skyscrapers dominate the skyline.
View from a New York street, 1978.
Aerial view of a large, open plaza featuring a circular fountain with a spherical centerpiece. Surrounding the plaza are modern, tall buildings. People are scattered around, and the background shows a waterfront with a few green areas. Shadows cast by the buildings cover parts of the plaza.
Overhead view of the Entrance Sphere at Plaza Fountain sculpture, World Trade Center, New York, New York, 1976.
A twilight scene featuring illuminated tall buildings with lit windows. Between the buildings is a bronze spherical sculpture and a streetlamp. The sky showcases a gradient from deep purple to soft orange. The ground appears to be covered with light snow.
Entrance arches with Sphere at Plaza Fountain sculpture, World Trade Center, 1976.
A man in a suit stands on a platform, looking down at two tall, rectangular architectural models in the foreground. He seems to be observing the models thoughtfully with his hands clasped. The background shows structural elements of the building.
Architect Minoru Yamasaki with a model of the World Trade Center, circa 1970s.

Who Was Balthazar Korab?

Korab was a Hungarian-American architectural photographer who trained as an architect in Paris and later combined his deep understanding of buildings with an artist’s eye for composition, light, and texture.

“I am an architect with a passion for nature’s lessons and man’s interventions” was how Korab described himself, according to a 2013 New York Times obituray. “My images are born out of a deep emotional investment in their subject.”

Korab arrived in the United States in 1955 and found employment with Eero Saarinen who commissioned him to document the architectural design process. It was this that gave him a break and he made a name for himself as one of the country’s top architecture photographers.

Keenly aware that buildings are made to interact with people, he would often include humans and natural elements in his pictures.

“Korab’s portfolios contain frequent sharp reminders that architecture is always entangled in broader cultural circumstances within which it is created and by which it is transformed,” wrote John Comazzi, an associate professor of architecture at the University of Minnesota, in Balthazar Korab: Architect of Photography.

The Library of Congress received a selection of his photographs relating to the work of Eero Saarineni in 2007 and Korab’s entire archive was transferred in 2011. It contains 530,000 photos shot across six decades on 35mm and 4×5 inch negatives.

