Apple iPhone 16 and 16 Plus Feature Dedicated ‘Camera Control’ Button

Zack Morrison

A pair of hands holding a purple iPhone horizontally. The phone has dual rear cameras and an Apple logo on the back. The background is white, emphasizing the phone's color and design.

Apple has unveiled the iPhone 16 line, and the base-level models are receiving exciting new features.

Physically, the most noticeable significant update is the orientation of the camera, which is now in a vertically stacked orientation, as opposed to previous generations’ diagonal design. In addition to a cleaner aesthetic on the back panel, this orientation of the lenses allows users to create spatial photos and video for Apple Vision Pro.

“iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus mark the beginning of a new era for iPhone with Apple Intelligence delivering powerful, personal, and private experiences to our users,” explains Kaiann Drance, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing. “With new ways to discover the world around you and capture memories using Camera Control; a 48MP Fusion camera that gives you two optical-quality cameras in one; a big boost in battery life; and powerful, efficient performance thanks to the A18 chip, this is the perfect time for customers to upgrade or make the switch to iPhone.”

New Touch-Sensitive Camera Control Button Provides Photographers More Control

Another significant feature is the implementation of a dedicated, touch-sensitive Camera Control. It can function as a shutter button, but based on the product videos shown during the event, the Camera Control can also respond to touches and slide motions to adjust controls or zoom in. This makes the iPhone that much more of a photographer-friendly tool by further capturing the point-and-shoot experience.

Close-up of the side of a blue smartphone, showcasing its sleek finish with a focus on the elongated oval volume button. The design is minimalistic, with a smooth surface and slight reflections indicating a metallic or glossy material.
The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus feature a new Capture Button, a touch-sensitive Camera Control.

The new Camera Control is a fully featured new control scheme that sits flush alongside the side of the phone and uses a haptic feedback click function similar to former iPhone home buttons. One button opens the camera, and a second click takes a photo. It also can recognize a half-press, similar to the way a mirrorless camera activates autofocus on a half-press of the shutter. Holding a half-press can let you adjust the depth of field in portrait mode or bring up other camera settings before you take a photo.

A close-up of a finger gently touching the top edge of a smartphone screen, which displays a zoom level indicator set to "1x" above a landscape of rocky, mountainous terrain under a clear sky. The scene is lit with a soft, purple glow.

The Camera Control can also utilize a new Visual Intelligence feature, where Apple Intelligence can pull up relevant information about whatever is in the frame. The presentation gave examples of taking a photo of a restaurant, and Siri can pull up the menu or provide product information.

A woman is standing outdoors with flowers and greenery in the background. The camera interface of a smartphone partially occupies the right side of the image, displaying camera settings and a white shutter button. The sky is clear and blue.

Refined Design and a Brand New A18 Chip

The build is aluminum and features a new ceramic display cover. Apple claims it is “50% tougher than its previous designs, and two-times tougher than other smartphone glass.” The new design includes larger battery capacity and better heat management. The iPhone 16’s 6.1-inch display can range from 2,000 nits in sunlight to 1 nit in the dark, and the iPhone 16 Plus performs similarly, though larger at 6.7 inches. Both phones also project a color glow on the display’s edges when Siri is activated.

Close-up view of the back of a smartphone with a dual camera setup. The lenses are encircled in a slightly raised oval module, accompanied by a flash positioned below. The phone has a smooth, light purple finish against a dark blue gradient background.

The new models also feature an action button, which replaces the longstanding mute switch above the volume rockers. The button can be programmed for recording a voice memo, translating a phrase, and downloading a song. The actions can also be programmed based on the time of day.

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus both come with the new A18 chip, which is designed to support Apple Intelligence, Apple’s new AI software. Apple CEO Tim Cook proudly stated the iPhone 16 family was designed “from the ground up” for Apple Intelligence. The new chip is 30% faster than the iPhone 15.

A lineup of five Apple iPhones in different colors (black, white, pink, green, and blue) showcasing their rear dual-camera setups and sleek designs. The devices are positioned upright, side by side, highlighting their metallic finishes.
iPhone 16 comes in a variety of colors

iPhone 16 Family Gets Big Camera Upgrades

Last year’s iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models received substantial upgrades to the camera, increasing the resolution from 12 megapixels to 48. However, that image gets cropped down to 12 megapixels when using telephoto mode.

A close-up image of a smartphone's dual camera system. The top lens is labeled "48MP Main camera," and the bottom lens is labeled "12MP 2x Telephoto." Text next to the lenses details technical specifications including focal length, pixel size, aperture, and optical quality.

The main camera features a 48-megapixel camera, similar to last year’s iPhone 15. The new iPhone 16 introduced a “light mode,” which uses computational photography and pixel binning to create a 24-megapixel image friendlier for sharing online and texting.

Close-up of a mint-green smartphone's dual-camera setup. The top lens is labeled as a 12MP Ultra Wide camera with a 13mm focal length, 1.4µm pixel size, 100% Focus Pixels, f/2.2 aperture, anti-reflective lens coating, and autofocus.

There is also a physical 13mm ultra-wide angle. Apple claims it can capture 2.6x the amount of light from previous models. The 13mm ultra-wide angle can also enable a macro photography mode.

Close-up view of a teal-colored smartphone with dual camera lenses. Text on the left reads: "48MP Main camera, 26 mm focal length, 2 μm quad-pixel, 100% Focus Pixels, ƒ/1.6 aperture, Anti-reflective lens coating, Sensor-shift OIS.

For telephoto pictures, the camera crops in on its main 48-megapixel main camera into a 12-megapixel image. Apple is calling this a “Fusion Camera,” despite operating similar to last year’s iPhone 15.

A colorful collage showcasing new features of an Apple device, including Ultra Wide macro, Spatial photos, iOS 18 customization, new Camera Control interface, AAA games support, USB-C, Dynamic Island, new vibrant colors, 48MP Fusion camera, and A18 chip.

Alongside the hardware improvements, there are software ones, too. Photographic Styles enable users to customize their photos by locally editing color, highlights, and shadows in real time. Users can swap between different presets, baked-in and customized alike, using the Camera Control button.

A smartphone screen displaying a photo editing app. The app shows an image of a person with curly hair standing outdoors. Editing options like Styles, Portrait, Adjust, Crop, and Clean Up are visible at the bottom. The "Done" button is highlighted in yellow.

“Unlike filters, which often use a one-size-fits-all approach by adding a color to an entire scene, adjustments are applied to specific colors of a selected style. A wider set of styles offers more creative options for editing a photo’s aesthetic, and styles can be rendered during live preview, applied after a photo is taken, or even reversed later,” Apple explains.

Sample Images

A person with long dark hair taking a selfie in a grassy field near the coast. They are wearing a striped long-sleeve shirt under a pink sleeveless dress. The sky is overcast, and a cliff and ocean are visible in the background.

A person stands outdoors, leaning against a purple structure with geometric shapes. They are wearing a colorful outfit with a black vest featuring red and white patterns. The background includes pink and blue buildings under a clear sky.

A person with long blonde hair stands by a pool table, holding a cue stick and wearing a shimmering blue dress over a white long-sleeve shirt. They lean against the table, which is illuminated by overhead lights, with pool balls scattered across the surface.

A person with curly hair, wearing a striped cardigan and black top, leans against an ivy-covered wall. Sunlight filters through the greenery, casting a soft glow on their face. The background features lush foliage, creating a serene and natural atmosphere.

A person with long, dark hair rests their chin on their hands, gazing towards the camera. They are wearing a green top with a patterned sleeve. The background features a yellow wall with textured patches. The lighting is soft, highlighting their facial features.

A vibrant green tree frog with striking red eyes and orange feet sits on a large green leaf. The frog's colorful body includes shades of blue and yellow, making it stand out against the leafy background.

Pricing and Availability

The iPhone 16 starts at $799 while the iPhone 16 Plus starts at $899. Both models start with 128GB of storage and retailers, Apple included, offer up to $800 off the new devices via a trade-in promotion.

Image credits: Apple

