Olympus Shows Off 2000mm Reach by Shooting Mt. Fuji from 42 Miles Away

With the major Japanese trade show CP+ being cancelled over coronavirus concerns, Olympus has taken to YouTube to share the presentation it was planning to give at the show. The 45-minute presentation included an interesting look at how much reach the new M.Zuiko Digital ED 150-400mm f/4.5 TC1.25x IS PRO lens gives when combined with the M.Zuiko Digital 2x Teleconverter MC-20.



The new Olympus 150-400mm f/4.5 comes with a built in 1.25x teleconverter. This means that—with its resulting 500mm focal length, the additional MC-20 2x teleconverter, and the 2x Micro Four Thirds crop factor—the lens can reach an ultra-telephoto 35mm-equivalent focal length of 2000mm at the long end.

To show what you can do with 2000mm of reach at your fingertips, Olympus took the lens up onto the rooftop of one of its facilities and pointed it at Mount Fuji, 42 miles (67km) away.

Here’s what the view looked like with a 140mm (in 35mm terms) lens:

And here’s the sunset they were able to capture at 2000mm:

As another example, they pointed the lens at the moon from the ground while the photographer was shooting handheld:

Here’s the photo captured at 2000mm:

You can watch the 45-minute presentation for yourself below — the demonstration of the 2000mm reach begins at 37 minutes:

(via OLYMPUS LIVE via 43 Rumors)