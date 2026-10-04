Powerful Portraits of People Whose Lives Have Been Forever Changed Due to School Shootings

Photographer Kathy Shorr has spent 13 years documenting the devastating effects of gun violence in the United States.

She recently completed her third installment of the project, called SHOT: We the School Community, which focuses on the students, parents, teachers, and community members whose lives have been forever changed by school shootings.

Each participant chose their own portrait location, selecting a place that holds personal significance and connects them to the event.

“I gave the survivors the autonomy to choose a place of profound significance to them,” Shorr tells PetaPixel.

The locations fell into two categories: some chose to return to the site of the tragedy to actively confront it. Others chose environments rooted in healing, safety, or comfort.

Shorr says the project spans all levels of American education, including elementary schools, high schools, and universities.

“It reveals a simple but devastating truth: no one is safe from gun violence in our schools, or anywhere in America,” Shorr says.

The project includes Oxford High School in Michigan; Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas; Michigan State University; Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia; The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee; Florida State University in Tallahassee, Florida; Brown University; Annunciation School in Minneapolis, Minnesota; and Evergreen High School in Colorado.

Shorr says that it “makes no sense” that gun violence has become a polarizing issue in the United States.

“The Second Amendment in America is not going to go away. We must move past the division and work on the common ground that most rational people can agree on,” she says.

“For instance, if you are a parent or have children in your home, including teenagers, you want those children to be safe and to live long, healthy lives.

“Why, then, would anyone leave a firearm unlocked where a child could see it, find it, play with it, or take it to school? All guns should be secured with gun locks or stored in gun safes in homes with children or mentally impaired individuals.”

Shorr points to two shootings where that was the case: Oxford High School and Apalachee High School. In both instances, the parents have been sentenced to prison.

“This should not be an issue open to debate. Both the auto industry and the tobacco industry saw Americans come together to create common sense laws that protected everyone,” she adds.

“This same collective action must happen in the gun industry as well. It should not be a political battleground; it is a human rights violation not to protect our children.”

Shorr has already completed two projects on gun violence. SHOT: 101 Survivors of Gun Violence in America was created between 2013 and 2025, while SHOT: We the Mothers Philadelphia and Miami was photographed between 2021 and 2023.

“Having worked on this trilogy for 13 years, I have met 300 remarkable survivors who have completely changed my life,” she says.

“Many people ask me how I can spend so much time on such a depressing subject. I always tell them that while the subject matter is heavy, the people are anything but depressing.

“They are courageous, strong, caring, and generous individuals who participate in these projects because they want to help others avoid experiencing the pain they have endured.

“With each person I photographed, I became more determined to share their stories with the world, turning their private heartbreak into a powerful catalyst for change.”

More of Shorr’s work can be found on her website and Instagram.

Image creditsPhotographs by Kathy Shorr