The Top Deals on Travel Gear for Your Next Photography Adventure

Looking to upgrade your travel photography kit before your next adventure? Whether you’re heading overseas, planning a cross-country road trip, or packing for your next photography adventure, having the right travel gear can make all the difference. From staying organized in transit to keeping your equipment powered and easy to carry, a few smart additions to your kit can help make every trip a little smoother.

This roundup highlights some of the best travel photography deals available right now, including rolling camera bags for navigating airports, compact tripods that fold down for easier packing, international power strips with built-in plug adapters, specialized photo jackets that keep essential gear within easy reach, and other accessories designed to make traveling with camera equipment more convenient. Whether you’re preparing for your next big expedition or simply replacing well-used gear, these deals can help you upgrade your travel kit while saving money.













Camera Bags & Travel Organization

Pelican Aegis 22″ Carry-On Rolling Hybrid Duffel

Designed to meet carry-on size requirements, the Aegis Rolling Hybrid Duffel combines the convenience of rolling luggage with the flexibility of a soft-sided bag. Its durable construction makes it well suited for photographers who frequently travel with clothing, accessories, and camera gear. During this sale, it has dropped to $150 from its regular $330 price.

Think Tank Photo Airport Advantage Roller

Built specifically for photographers, the Airport Advantage Roller provides dedicated storage for camera bodies, lenses, and accessories while remaining compact enough for many airline carry-on requirements. This week’s deal brings the price down to $269, saving $50.

PGYTECH Roller Camera Backpack

PGYTECH’s Roller Camera Backpack offers the flexibility of both rolling luggage and a backpack, making it easier to navigate airports, city streets, and uneven terrain. It is currently available for $297 instead of $330.

Think Tank Photo Venturing Observer L2 Photo Traveler

With a generous 48-liter capacity, the Venturing Observer L2 is designed for photographers carrying camera equipment alongside clothing and travel essentials. It has been discounted to $300, representing a $170 savings.

Peak Design Travel Camera Cube (Medium)

Peak Design’s modular camera cube helps organize and protect camera gear inside larger backpacks or luggage, making packing more efficient while traveling. It is currently available for $55, reduced from $70.

Pelican Aegis ModPak Packing Cube

The ModPak Packing Cube helps organize clothing and accessories while maximizing luggage space, making it a useful addition to longer trips. It can be picked up for just $13 during this sale.

Pelican Aegis ModPak Storage Pouch

Perfect for storing cables, batteries, memory cards, or other small accessories, this storage pouch helps keep essential gear organized inside larger bags. It is heavily discounted to just $13 from its regular $40 price.













Portable Storage & Power

PNY RP60 Portable SSD (1TB)

The PNY RP60 delivers fast USB-C storage for backing up photos and videos while traveling, making it easy to keep large image libraries with you on the road. It is currently available for $160 after a $50 discount.

Samsung T7 Portable SSD (1TB)

Samsung’s popular T7 Portable SSD offers reliable high-speed storage in a compact form factor that easily fits into any camera bag. This week’s sale brings it down to $230 from $275.

Lexar SL500 Portable SSD (2TB)

With fast transfer speeds and a slim profile, the SL500 is designed for photographers who need additional storage without adding bulk to their travel kit. It is now selling for $350 instead of $405.

SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD V2 (4TB)

Offering a generous 4TB of storage, SanDisk’s Extreme Portable SSD V2 provides plenty of room for large RAW photo libraries and high-resolution video projects. It is currently priced at $800, saving $100.

Anker Nano Power Bank

This compact 5,000mAh power bank is small enough to slip into a pocket while providing enough capacity to recharge smartphones and smaller devices throughout the day. It is available for $24 during this promotion.

AUKEY Spark Sling Power Bank

Featuring a built-in USB-C cable and a larger 20,000mAh battery, the Spark Sling Power Bank is well suited for longer travel days when multiple devices need charging. It has been reduced by half to $50.

Apple AirTag (4-Pack)

AirTags provide an easy way to keep track of camera bags, luggage, or other valuable equipment while traveling. This four-pack is currently available for $96.

General Brand EU to USA Power Adapter

A simple plug adapter can be an essential travel accessory for international trips, allowing compatible devices to be used with U.S. outlets. This adapter is currently available for just $1.

TP-Link HS300 Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip

Featuring multiple outlets and USB charging ports, the HS300 makes it easier to charge cameras, batteries, laptops, and mobile devices from a single location while traveling. It is currently priced at $45.













Tripods for Travel

Sirui ET-2204 Travel Carbon Fiber Tripod

Built with travel in mind, the ET-2204 combines carbon fiber construction with a compact folded size for photographers who need stability without carrying excessive weight. It is currently discounted to $199 from $275.

SmallRig 5876 Portable Carbon Fiber Photo Tripod

SmallRig’s compact travel tripod is designed for photographers looking for a lightweight support system that packs easily into luggage or backpacks. It is available this week for just $98.

Gitzo GT1545T Traveler 50th Anniversary Kit

This premium anniversary edition pairs Gitzo’s Traveler tripod with a carbon fiber monopod, offering exceptional versatility for photographers who frequently shoot on location. It has been reduced to $550, a substantial $300 savings.

Vanguard VEO 3 GO 265HAB

Combining tripod and monopod functionality, the VEO 3 GO offers flexibility for photographers who want one support system for multiple shooting situations. It is now available for $130 instead of $220.

K&F Concept D225C2 Carbon Fiber Tripod

This travel-friendly carbon fiber tripod includes an Arca-compatible ball head and a removable monopod for added versatility in the field. It has dropped to $100 during the current sale.

Benro MeFOTO GlobeTrotter Pro

Designed for photographers who want a compact tripod without sacrificing stability, the GlobeTrotter Pro folds down for easier transport while remaining suitable for larger camera systems. It is currently selling for $250 after a $100 discount.

Oben CQL-13 Compact Carbon Fiber Travel Tripod

The CQL-13 offers a compact design for photographers looking to minimize the amount of space their support gear occupies while traveling. It is available this week for $160, down from $200.

SmallRig VT-17 3-in-1 Multifunctional Travel Tripod

SmallRig’s VT-17 serves as a compact tripod, handheld grip, and selfie stick, making it a convenient accessory for travel photography and content creation. It is currently on sale for $17.













Travel Accessories

Joby SeaPal Waterproof Smartphone Case

Designed for photographers who want to capture images around water, the SeaPal helps protect a smartphone while allowing it to be used in wet environments. It is currently discounted to $150 from its regular $310 price.

OverBoard Waterproof Large Phone Case

This waterproof phone case offers simple protection from rain, splashes, and sand, making it useful for beach vacations, kayaking, and other outdoor adventures. It is available for $25 during this sale.

Haukland 7-in-1 Photography Jacket

Designed specifically for photographers, Haukland’s multi-pocket jacket provides convenient storage for lenses, batteries, memory cards, and other small accessories while keeping them easily accessible. It has been reduced to $280 from $404.

Haukland Photography Fleece Jacket

Offering additional warmth with photographer-friendly storage, this fleece jacket is a practical layer for cool mornings and evenings in the field. It is currently available for just $50 after a $70 discount.

Full disclosureB&H Photo is an affiliate partner of PetaPixel.

Image creditsPelican, PGYTECH, PNY, Apple, Sirui, OverBoard, Haukland, General Brand. Header photo created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.com.