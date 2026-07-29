Sony and Fujifilm Evacuate Factory Workers as Earthquake Strikes Japan

Sony and Fujifilm have evacuated workers from their factories in Kumamoto, Japan, which is at the epicenter of a 6.8 magnitude earthquake that struck the country yesterday.

Manufacturers and retailers operating near Kumamoto on the southern island of Kyushu have suspended operations after the earthquake struck around 4:27 p.m. local time. An aftershock with a magnitude of 6.1 followed about 40 minutes later.

At least 50 people have been injured, and some are feared dead, after an explosion occurred in an Aeon shopping mall shortly after the earthquake. Firefighters are on the scene attempting to free “many” trapped people.

Digital Camera World reports that Kyushu is home to several semiconductor and manufacturing plants. Sony Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation is capable of producing four million sensors a day, which are destined for cameras and smartphones.

“Operations at Sony Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation’s Kumamoto Technology Center (located in Kikuyo-machi, Kumamoto Prefecture), were halted after the earthquake on July 28, and currently remain suspended. Damage to the site’s building and manufacturing lines is currently being evaluated,” Sony says in a statement.

“No significant damage to buildings or facilities has been confirmed at the company’s Nagasaki Technology Center (located in Isahaya City, Nagasaki Prefecture), Oita Technology Center (located in Oita City and Kunisaki City, Oita Prefecture), and Kagoshima Technology Center (located in Kirishima City, Kagoshima Prefecture).”

“No casualties have been reported among employees who were working at the company’s sites at the time of the earthquake,” it adds.

DCW notes that Fujifilm’s site in Kumamoto manufactures essential components, including color filters used in sensors and films used in LCD screens.

A lengthy shutdown has the potential to create supply chain delays. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., a company that makes chips for image sensors, has also been evacuated.

In the immediate aftermath, the highest priority is rescuing people trapped or injured on Kyushu. 300,000 people have been given orders to go to evacuation centers, as there is still a risk of further tremors and landslides.

“We have already been informed that people have been injured. Power outages and fires have occurred in some areas, and there has also been damage to roads and bridges and the collapse of buildings,” says Japan’s prime minister Sanae Takaichi. “I ask everyone to take action to protect themselves, including evacuating to a safe location.”

Image creditsHeader photo licensed via Depositphotos.