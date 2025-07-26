The winners of the 2025 Mangrove Photography Awards have been announced, highlighting these unique and fragile ecosystems.

Today is World Mangrove Day, and the Mangrove Action Project is marking it with this fantastic competition, which has been won by Mark Ian Cook with his photo, ‘Birds Eye View of the Hunt.’

At first glance, the scene of Roseate Spoonbills gliding over a lemon shark hunting mullet in the mangrove-lined waters of Florida Bay may give the appearance of a peaceful and balanced

habitat. But Cook’s aerial shot documents what could be the last of the Everglades’ iconic birds, whose very health and survival are intrinsically linked with the health of the Everglades.

“Historically, Florida Bay was the primary nesting region of the Roseate Spoonbill in the US, but this species is becoming increasingly rare there as sea level rise negatively impacts their important mangrove foraging habitat,” Cook says.

“Spoonbills are tactile foragers, meaning they feed by touch. However, for this foraging method to be successful, the birds need relatively shallow water with very high densities of fish. This becomes particularly critical during the energetic bottleneck of the nesting season.”

Mangroves are ecological powerhouses. They sequester up to five times more carbon than terrestrial forests, protect over 15 million people from flooding, support the livelihoods of millions of fishers and coastal communities, and provide vital habitats for countless marine and terrestrial species.

Despite these widespread benefits, 50% of the world’s mangrove ecosystems are at risk of collapse by 2050, due to urban development and deforestation. More info can be found on the Mangrove Action Project website.