Elon Musk Says That Grok AI Will Remake Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’

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Matt Growcoot
A man in golden armor stands near a woman holding a baby, with ships anchored by the shore and olive trees in the background.
Grok’s retelling of ‘The Odyssey.’

Elon Musk says that Grok Imagine, an AI image and video generator, will make a version of The Odyssey before the year is out.

“Grok Imagine will make a full-length movie of The Odyssey that is historically accurate and true to the art of Homer,” Musk wrote on X yesterday.

Culture wars have been raging around Christopher Nolan’s telling of Homer’s epic poem The Odyssey. Musk has taken umbrage with some of the movie’s casting decisions, making inflammatory comments about Black actress Lupita Nyong’o playing Helen of Troy and the inclusion of transgender actor Elliot Page as a Greek soldier.

Musk has accused Nolan of “desecrating Homer” and says his decision to hire a diverse cast is just a ploy to win an Oscar.

Musk even shared a clip (above) of what Grok’s version of The Odyssey will look like. The scene is of Odysseus talking to Calypso and it has a Super Panavision 70 look to it, a la Lawrence of Arabia. The dialogue between two AI characters is, unsurprisingly, wooden.

Aside from the actual production, Musk’s claim that his version of The Odyssey will be “historically accurate” is highly dubious. Homer’s epic, believed to have been written in the late eighth century B.C., blends myth, folklore, and possible historical events, featuring giant Cyclopes, ghosts, and witches. There is no evidence that the Trojan Horse was real, and Helen of Troy is generally regarded as a mythological figure. Troy itself, however, was a real city in what is now Turkey, and archaeologists have uncovered evidence that it was destroyed by war on multiple occasions.

Nolan’s film, which is the first feature to be shot entirely on large-format IMAX cameras, already has an algorithmic competitor from an AI movie studio called Fountain O.

“AI-generated movies, even when they do look good, are the visual equivalent of a pinch of cotton candy,” PetaPixel’s Jeremy Gray writes. “They could satisfy your sweet tooth for a fleeting moment, and then you’re left wanting for more. You consumed nothing of value and experienced a poor imitation of pleasure.”

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