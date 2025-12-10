Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ Debuts Extended Trailer at 70mm IMAX Screenings This Weekend

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey will debut an extended six-minute trailer exclusively at 70mm IMAX screenings this weekend.

Christopher Nolan’s upcoming adaptation of Homer’s The Odyssey, which will be released in IMAX theaters in July 2026, is set to make cinematic history as the first major Hollywood feature to be shot entirely using IMAX film cameras.

As the film has been shot entirely with IMAX cameras, the 70mm IMAX format is being positioned as the optimal way to view Nolan’s adaptation, according to Deadline. The extended prologue trailer, expected to run close to six minutes, will screen ahead of 70mm IMAX presentations of Sinners and One Battle After Another beginning December 12.

From December 19, a shorter version of the preview will play before all screenings of James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash. The extended trailer will continue to run ahead of IMAX showings of Cameron’s film.

Nolan’s long-standing love affair with IMAX film cameras is widely known, with the technology used in The Dark Knight, Interstellar, and Oppenheimer. IMAX cameras have traditionally been viewed as too large, too loud, and too difficult to operate for use throughout an entire production. That changed after Nolan directly challenged IMAX to address these limitations.

In a recent interview, Nolan revealed that he and The Odyssey cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema, his long-time collaborator, were able to shoot the full film on IMAX cameras. This was made possible by a new IMAX camera casing called the “blimp.” The housing is designed to sharply reduce the noise that IMAX cameras typically generate. In the past, Nolan and van Hoytema used IMAX mainly for action sequences because the cameras were too noisy to record dialogue at close range. The new “blimp” housing was created to address this issue, cutting the camera noise to a level suitable for dialogue scenes.

Christopher Nolan’s adaptation of Homer’s The Odyssey, follows the journey of Odysseus after the Trojan War and features Matt Damon in the lead role, with Charlize Theron, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Jon Bernthal, Mia Goth, Elliot Page, and John Leguizamo in the ensemble cast. It is scheduled to open on July 17, 2026, a mid-July window that has been successful for Nolan’s previous releases.