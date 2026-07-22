Wotancraft Debuts Bigger EasyPack Bag and Clever Quick-Release Camera Strap

News
Jeremy Gray

A brown backpack with dark straps sits on a wooden surface; next to it, a brown leather keychain with a clasp and paracord is displayed on the same wood background.

Wotancraft has announced a new, larger version of its EasyPack backpack and a new ParaShooter YKK camera strap, both promising photographers new, improved ways to carry their gear.

Wotancraft EasyPack 21L Backpack

The new EasyPack 21L is designed as an everyday carry option for photographers, serving equally well as a backpack for daily commutes as it does for photo adventures.

Two brown backpacks with black straps and square leather patches sit side by side on a wooden surface against a dark background.
EasyPack 15L (left) and the new EasyPack 21L (right)

The EasyPack 21L has a large clamshell opening, allowing users to fill the bag with daily essentials and a dedicated camera compartment. The bag also includes a dedicated laptop compartment that stores up to a 15-inch notebook.

A person wearing a dark jacket places a silver laptop into a tan backpack. The laptop has a visible sticker. The scene is dimly lit, with a dark background.
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The backpack has an array of additional pockets, including a large front zippered pocket that can store toiletries, outerwear, shoes, and other essentials. There are rear-facing concealed zipper pockets as well, which can store things like an umbrella or water bottle, and a smaller hidden rear pocket for things like a passport or wallet. The backpack’s large side pockets are designed to expand outward, rather than inward, ensuring that the bag’s main compartment remains spacious.

Like many of Wotancraft’s other bags, the EasyPack 21L has expansion space on the front. Wotancraft’s Armor Modules, which are sold separately as storage pouches, easily attach to the front of the EasyPack 21L and don’t prevent access to the backpack’s main compartment or additional pockets.

A person wearing a dark jacket and brown strap backpack with a round, tan pouch attached to the chest harness.
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The EasyPack 21L comes in black and khaki brown colorways, and it weighs just under 1.3 kilograms (2.8 pounds) when empty. It is available now for $249.

Wotancraft ParaShooter YKK Strap

Available in wrist strap and neck strap variants, Wotancraft’s newest camera strap combines the company’s YKK Quick-Release Buckle with its ParaShooter camera straps. The result is a strap that can quickly detach without accidentally coming undone.

The one-second quick-release mechanism can withstand up to 20 kilograms (44 pounds) of pull force, Wotancraft says. A strong parachute-inspired cord connects to the camera on one end, and the YKK Quick-Release buckle on the other. This cord can spin without getting tangled, which means no more twisted camera straps. Then on the other side of the buckle is the wrist or neck strap. As Wotancraft says, it’s “ready in a click.”

A black leather wristband with a black plastic buckle and red paracord detail is displayed on a wooden surface.
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The new ParaShooter camera and wrist straps with YKK Quick-Release links are available now in a wide range of colors, starting at $49 for the wrist strap and $99 for the neck strap.

Image creditsWotancraft

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