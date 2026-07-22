New Platform Lets Companies Bid on Eyewitness Videos of Breaking News

Sell-It.Media has officially launched its eyewitness video marketplace in North America, giving US and Canadian news organizations a new way to purchase exclusive footage directly from people who happen to witness breaking news events. The platform uses a live auction system that allows registered newsrooms to bid on verified videos before they appear publicly on social media.

Following a pilot program in Australia, the company says its platform is designed to address one of modern journalism’s biggest challenges: finding authentic eyewitness footage that can be verified quickly and hasn’t already been widely distributed online.

A Marketplace for Exclusive Breaking News Footage

Unlike traditional social media sourcing, Sell-It.Media requires contributors to submit videos that have not been publicly uploaded elsewhere. Each submission is reviewed before being listed for auction, with the company verifying both the source and the footage before making it available to media organizations.

Registered newsrooms can participate in real-time auctions, with the winning bidder receiving exclusive rights to the video along with immediate access to the contributor’s contact information. Sell-It.Media says broadcast-ready footage can be delivered within minutes of an auction ending.

The platform is intended to support coverage of both major international stories and local breaking news, including natural disasters, severe weather, traffic accidents, protests, celebrity encounters, political rallies, and other newsworthy events.

Addressing Verification Challenges

Eyewitness video has become an essential part of modern news coverage, but verifying footage and establishing ownership can be difficult during fast-moving events.

Sell-It.Media says every submitted video must meet three requirements before entering the marketplace: it must depict a newsworthy event, originate from a verifiable source, and remain unpublished on public platforms.

By verifying submissions before they reach newsrooms, the company aims to reduce the time journalists spend authenticating user-generated content while also providing exclusive material that competing outlets cannot immediately access.













Built by a Former Journalist

Sell-It.Media was founded by former journalist Nick Tapper, who says the platform was created after seeing firsthand how difficult it can be for news organizations to obtain exclusive eyewitness footage during breaking news events.

“North America is the natural home of eyewitness videos. But in a world of fake news and viral clips on social media, news organizations are finding it harder than ever to access quality footage they can trust,” Tapper says. “It’s our mission to change that and create a more ethical space where journalists and the general public can do business together.”

Pricing and Availability

Sell-It.Media is now open to media organizations across the United States and Canada. Newsrooms can register for free to participate in live auctions for verified eyewitness video through the company’s platform.

For eyewitness contributors, the Sell-It.Media app is available as a free download on both the Apple App Store and Google Play, allowing users to submit original newsworthy footage directly from their smartphones.

Image creditsSell-It.Media