Tourists Risk Their Lives On Yellowstone’s Grand Parismatic Spring for Photos













Two tourists have provoked outrage after walking out onto the colorful Grand Prismatic Spring in Yellowstone National Park — seeking a photo.

The two women ignored the warning signs and danger of death to walk on the hot spring. As well as risking their lives, they would have also caused damage to the microbial mats that give the spring its rainbow color palette.

Tanya Saueressig witnessed the pair walking on the deadly hot spring at around 7 P.M. on Sunday. From her position on the Grand Prismatic boardwalk, she couldn’t believe her eyes.

“I stopped in my tracks and was like, ‘Is that people? That can’t be people. Nobody’s that dumb,’” Saueressig tells Cowboy State Daily.

Some tourists walked out onto Grand Primsatic at Yellowstone National Park. Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/Css9HOPJUV — XANDER GEOGRAPHIC 🏕️ (@actionxander) July 20, 2026

Saueressig and fellow onlookers were terrified they were about to witness somebody die; people have died before falling into the spring that runs as hot as 188 degrees Fahrenheit. About a year ago, horrified tourists witnessed a bison fall into the Grand Prismatic and die.

The women casually strolled just feet away from the edge of the boiling hot spring, phones out, stopping to take selfies and photos every so often. All the while trampling on the microorganisms that sustain the unique Yellowstone ecosystem. Cowboy State Daily notes there is no word on whether the women were identified or reported to park rangers.

“You could tell they were just strolling along, taking their selfies, without a care in the world,” says Saueressig. “They were totally oblivious to what was right under their feet. You’re causing so much damage with every step you take, and you don’t care.”

“I was so angry,” she adds. “It was so mind-boggling to me that they would be out there in the first place.”

There can be severe penalties for thermal trespasses, including a ban from Yellowsone, fines, and even jail time. But despite the potential punishment and warning signs, a certain kind of person will always break the law.

“Some people see the world differently than the mainstream,” Greg Jackson, who was deputy chief of enforcement and security at the National Park Service, tells Cowboy State Daily. “You build an infrastructure that’s dedicated to the 99.9% of people that don’t do this, and then you get people who don’t see that infrastructure or decide it doesn’t apply to them.”

Earlier this month, a bison was filmed tossing a grandpa eight feet into the air at Yellowstone.