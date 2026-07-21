Tourists Risk Their Lives On Yellowstone’s Grand Parismatic Spring for Photos

News
Matt Growcoot
1

Two tourists have provoked outrage after walking out onto the colorful Grand Prismatic Spring in Yellowstone National Park — seeking a photo.

The two women ignored the warning signs and danger of death to walk on the hot spring. As well as risking their lives, they would have also caused damage to the microbial mats that give the spring its rainbow color palette.

Tanya Saueressig witnessed the pair walking on the deadly hot spring at around 7 P.M. on Sunday. From her position on the Grand Prismatic boardwalk, she couldn’t believe her eyes.

“I stopped in my tracks and was like, ‘Is that people? That can’t be people. Nobody’s that dumb,’” Saueressig tells Cowboy State Daily.

Saueressig and fellow onlookers were terrified they were about to witness somebody die; people have died before falling into the spring that runs as hot as 188 degrees Fahrenheit. About a year ago, horrified tourists witnessed a bison fall into the Grand Prismatic and die.

The women casually strolled just feet away from the edge of the boiling hot spring, phones out, stopping to take selfies and photos every so often. All the while trampling on the microorganisms that sustain the unique Yellowstone ecosystem. Cowboy State Daily notes there is no word on whether the women were identified or reported to park rangers.

“You could tell they were just strolling along, taking their selfies, without a care in the world,” says Saueressig. “They were totally oblivious to what was right under their feet. You’re causing so much damage with every step you take, and you don’t care.”

“I was so angry,” she adds. “It was so mind-boggling to me that they would be out there in the first place.”

There can be severe penalties for thermal trespasses, including a ban from Yellowsone, fines, and even jail time. But despite the potential punishment and warning signs, a certain kind of person will always break the law.

“Some people see the world differently than the mainstream,” Greg Jackson, who was deputy chief of enforcement and security at the National Park Service, tells Cowboy State Daily. “You build an infrastructure that’s dedicated to the 99.9% of people that don’t do this, and then you get people who don’t see that infrastructure or decide it doesn’t apply to them.”

Earlier this month, a bison was filmed tossing a grandpa eight feet into the air at Yellowstone.

, , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.

Love PetaPixel? Go Premium.

PetaPixel is the world’s largest independent photography publication and we’re only able to continue our work with your help. Become a PetaPixel Member now and support our mission to bring you regular, high-quality reviews, features, news, and more.

  • Remove banner ads
  • Gain access to full-resolution RAW and JPEG Sample Galleries
  • Get 5% off orders from KEH.com
  • Get a $15 coupon to spend at Moment
  • Get 10% off lighting equipment from FJ Westcott
  • Get 10% off film development, scanning, and printing from Blue Moon Camera and Machine

Related Articles
Tourist Crashes Drone Into Yellowstone Hot Spring, Or: This is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things
Man Fined $3,200 for Crashing His Camera Drone Into the World’s Third Largest Hot Spring
Yellowstone Levels Criminal Charges at Drone Users Who are Violating the Park’s Ban
Man Shames Tourists for Stepping Near Yellowstone Hot Springs for Photos
Discussion