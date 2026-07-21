‘The Invite’ Director Olivia Wilde Takes a Tour of Kodak’s 35mm Film Lab

Analog
Matt Growcoot

With Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey causing a lot of commotion at the box office, there’s another movie that was also shot on film that’s currently playing in theaters.

Admittedly, The Invite, starring Seth Rogen, Penelope Cruz, and Edward Norton, was shot on 35mm, not the enormous 70mm that Nolan uses in his telling of Homer’s Odyssey.

And the two films couldn’t be more different: while the tale of Odysseus and his 10-year journey back to Ithaca defined the epic genre, The Invite takes place over a single night in which the protagonists — two couples at very different stages of their relationships — never leave the San Francisco apartment the film is set in.

Directed by Olivia Wilde, who also stars in it, Wilde elected to shoot The Invite on film and recently took a tour of the Kodak lab in New York City, where technicians showed her what happens to the exposed celluloid after it arrives.

“After our film is put together in the darkroom, we load it into a magazine like this,” explains one of the lab technicians, who is wearing a t-shirt that reads “Digital Sucks.”

After the film is loaded into the correct magazine, it has a prebath, then three minutes in the developer, then into the stop tank, then it goes to be washed, and then it goes into a bleach tank, which is to “keep the color of the negative stable.”

After it’s been bleached, it goes into another wash tank, and then into the fixer. Then it gets washed again, before going into the dryer, which takes about 10 minutes.

The aforementioned steps of developing, washing, fixing, and drying are all familiar to photographers who have worked in a darkroom. But the next step is unique to motion picture film.

Wilde visits Bob in the negative assembly room. Bob splices the film together before punching a hole to create a physical marker. Then the film is cleaned once more.

“The reason we shot The Invite on 35 was because I wanted it to harken back to so many of the movies that inspired it,” Wilde says. “I need the film, the richness, the texture, to have every frame feel active and interesting.”

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