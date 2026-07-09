AI-Powered CRM Platform HoneyBook Launches New Tools for Photographers

AI-powered customer relationship management (CRM) platform HoneyBook launched a new suite of features specifically geared toward photographers, including new gallery and invoicing tools.

“Photographers have been part of HoneyBook since day one, and that history has shaped this launch,” says Oz Alon, CEO and co-founder of HoneyBook. “Most photographers today are running their business across a separate CRM, gallery tool, scheduling app, and personal phone number for texting, just to serve one client. Today’s launch consolidates those workstreams so HoneyBook can manage all of this in one platform, allowing photographers to take the complexity out of managing multiple tools and focus on what matters most: their customers and craft.”

To build its new photographer-specific tools, HoneyBook established a “photographer council” comprising HoneyBook users to focus on the biggest pain points and time sinks that working photographers face when interacting with clients. Among these, gallery sharing was a major focus.

HoneyBook now features client photo galleries, integrated directly into the existing CRM platform. HoneyBook subscribers can share custom photo and video galleries, complete with branding, directly to their clients. Premium plans also include unlimited storage.

“After a shoot, couples just go into their same portal and see their gallery,” says Ishmael Bruno, a wedding photographer and HoneyBook member. “It makes the whole experience even more delightful.”

Another request from photographers was a new experience booking section for mini sessions, like holiday portraits, spring portraits, or other themed photo sessions. Photographers can set up back-to-back time slots, and the platform handles bookings, contracts, and payments.

Concerning payments, HoneyBook also has a built-in payment option that turns an iPhone into a card reader via tap to pay, so there’s no extra hardware. With this, photographers can accept in-person payments on the spot during sessions, such as when taking deposits or offering upsells.

The new photography-focused tools live alongside existing HoneyBook features, including automation building for things like welcome emails, reminders, and follow-ups.

There will also be a two-way SMS feature coming soon as a paid add-on. This will let users route SMS chats directly into their HoneyBook projects using a dedicated business phone number. Members will be able to send files or messages to clients, including automated ones.

“Galleries bring the most emotionally significant touchpoint in the client relationship into the platform photographers already trust. Mini Sessions and Two-Way SMS close major gaps and actually allow photographers to run the business side in one place,” says HoneyBook’s Amit Drenger, who leads the platform’s new photography product offerings. “These features are tuned to support photographers in their existing workflows, not a bloated platform with generic, confusing tools.”

HoneyBook’s new Client Photo Galleries and Mini Session booking tools are available now for existing HoneyBook subscribers. Two-Way SMS is coming soon. Plans start at $29 per month when billed yearly. Complete plan details are available on HoneyBook’s website.

Image credits: HoneyBook