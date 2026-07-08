Blackmagic Design Launches $175 UltraStudio Express 3G Capture and Playback Devices

Blackmagic Design has announced the UltraStudio Express 3G family, a pair of compact USB4 capture and playback devices designed for portable broadcast, streaming, and post-production workflows on Mac, Windows, and Linux computers.

The lineup includes the UltraStudio Express Recorder 3G for HDMI and 3G-SDI capture and the UltraStudio Express Monitor 3G for HDMI and 3G-SDI playback. Both devices are powered directly over USB, eliminating the need for an external power supply and making them easy to use with laptops in the field.

Two Models for Capture or Playback

Rather than combining capture and playback into a single unit, Blackmagic Design has separated the two workflows into dedicated devices.

The UltraStudio Express Recorder 3G is designed for ingesting SD and HD video from HDMI or 3G-SDI sources. Blackmagic says it is well-suited for live-streaming applications using software such as OBS Studio, archiving footage from legacy broadcast decks, recording gameplay from consoles, or capturing video directly into editing applications.

The UltraStudio Express Monitor 3G is designed for playback, allowing editors and colorists to monitor video from applications such as DaVinci Resolve on professional HDMI or SDI displays.

Both models support SD and HD video standards up to 1080p60.

Powered by USB4

The new UltraStudio Express family connects through USB4, which Blackmagic says provides enough bandwidth for high-quality video capture and playback while also supplying power over a single cable.

The devices support both compressed formats, such as Apple ProRes and DNxHD, and 10-bit uncompressed video. Blackmagic notes that support for 10-bit 4:2:2 YUV and RGB workflows makes the devices suitable for broadcast production, visual effects, and color grading.

The company also says the UltraStudio Express 3G family uses the same DeckLink API as its other capture hardware, allowing compatibility with a wide range of professional software.

Compatible With Popular Creative Software

Blackmagic says the UltraStudio Express 3G devices work with Mac, Windows, and Linux computers and are compatible with many of the industry’s most widely used creative applications.

Supported software includes DaVinci Resolve, Adobe Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro, Avid Media Composer, Adobe After Effects, Photoshop, and Fusion. The company also includes its Media Express software for video capture and playback.

For developers and hardware manufacturers, Blackmagic also provides a free Desktop Video SDK for macOS, Windows, and Linux, allowing custom integrations and application development.

Compact Design for Portable Workflows

Unlike Blackmagic’s larger UltraStudio products, the Express 3G models are designed to be pocket-sized and easily transported between editing suites, production sets, and live streaming locations.

Because they draw power directly from the USB connection, the devices can operate entirely from a connected laptop, making them useful for mobile editing, on-location monitoring, and portable broadcast workflows.

“We know how important our UltraStudio models are to customer workflows, so we’ve been working hard to get them into more hands,” said Blackmagic Design CEO Grant Petty. “By building these new models around USB4, we can keep them even more affordable so customers can plug into the computers they already use. They’re extremely compact, they power from the USB connection so customers can even run them from their laptop battery. They’re perfect for working anywhere.”

Pricing and Availability

The Blackmagic Design UltraStudio Express Recorder 3G and UltraStudio Express Monitor 3G are available now through Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide for $175 each, excluding local taxes and duties.

Image credits: Blackmagic Design