Video Assist App Turns Your iPad Into a Large Professional Video Monitor

Jeremy Gray

A tablet displaying video editing software with a video of green leaves on a branch. The interface shows various controls and color adjustment tools. A smaller screen in the corner mirrors the main display.

Video Assist is an iPad app that turns Apple’s popular tablet into a professional-oriented HDMI and SDI video monitor. Version 2.0 of Video Assist is now available, adding many significant features to the app.

Video Assist 2.0 adds LUT support, focus peaking, false color display, zebras, compositing, and ProRes recording.

Looking closer at each of these improvements, users can now apply 3D LUTs within Video Assist using the app’s Color Correction tool. Videographers can use the LUT Mix option to dial in the right intensity for their workflow, and the app supports standard .cube files.

The new monitoring tools, including focus peaking, false color, and zebras, ensure video shooters can more easily dial in focus and exposure using the iPad’s large display.

To support ProRes recording, the app’s video engine had to be re-engineered from the ground up to support Apple’s Metal Framework and the ProRes recording pipeline.

Tablet screen displaying a video gallery app with various thumbnails of cats, flowers, and landscapes. Text at the top reads, "Browse, Playback and Share Videos or Frame Grabs.

A tablet displaying a video editing application. The screen shows a landscape video with overlay grid lines and a center mark. Various control settings and options are also visible around the video frame.

Alongside this improvement, the app also features input calibration to correct any color shifts introduced by UVC capture cards and a new pinch-to-zoom function that allows videographers to quickly inspect the live/playback video feed.

The app’s developer, Bradley Andrew of Auron Studios, says Video Assist “works great as a director’s monitor, particularly with a 13-inch iPad.”

“Some Directors of Photography (DPs) really like using it for their own personal playback and reference. The delay is minimal, and I know a number of DPs who operate from it when on wheels, etc.,” Andrew continues.

The app can also be used alongside a dedicated monitor. For example, Andrew says that some camera operators run the HDMI Out from their monitor to an iPad mini, providing another way to monitor video and check playback. The app supports record triggering for many cameras, including models from Arri, Blackmagic, RED, and Sony, to name a few.

A screenshot of a video editing app on a tablet, displaying a cat's face being edited. The interface shows mask and framing controls, with various sliders and buttons for adjusting settings. The header reads "Apply Masks and Framelines.

A tablet displays a video editing interface with color adjustment sliders and a preview of plant leaves with sunlight. An external screen shows the same video. Text reads "Clean Video Output for Live and Playback," with connection options below.

“I’ve heard of some films giving it to their Script Supervisor, then the scripty has their own easy to use playback system for referencing previous shots. Obviously, it depends on how tech savvy they are but it’s an interesting use case. Some Gaffers have found it useful too as a lighting reference,” Andrew adds.

Video Assist for iPad is confirmed to work with HDMI capture cards from Elgato, EVGA, AverMedia, Roland, Ugreen, and Simplecom, as well as SDI capture cards from AJA and AVMatrix. The app works with the latest iPad, iPad Air, iPad mini, and iPad Pro models, although complete system requirements are available on the Apple App Store.

“As a general rule, if your iPad has a USB-C or Thunderbolt 3/4/5 port, then it will be compatible,” the app’s developer explains.

A tablet screen displays a "Video Assist" subscription menu with two options: "Pro" and "Base." Both show features like recording, playback, and audio, with additional features in "Pro." A "Subscribe" button is at the bottom.

Video Assist is available as a free download, although the app requires a license for full operation. There is a base version for $129.99 and a Pro license for $199.99.

Image credits: Video Assist for iPad

