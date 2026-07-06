C-SPAN Is Embedding Multimedia Journalists in Election Battlegrounds

C-SPAN likes the adjective “unfiltered.” Before Trump II was sworn in, C-SPAN refreshed its logo with the tagline “Democracy Unfiltered.”

As 2026 midterm elections heat up, C-SPAN is sending young multimedia journalists to battleground states to shoot and share unfiltered video.

“The initiative addresses a growing gap in local political journalism… many voters and communities across the country remain without consistent, on-the-ground video coverage of their competitive House, Senate, and governor races,” C-SPAN said on June 29.

“Many local newsrooms lack staffing with video resources to cover campaigns events, limiting voters’ ability to see and hear candidates directly. C-SPAN is stepping in to help fill that gap.”

C-SPAN plans to air this unfiltered video nationally across its platforms and share it at no cost to local, nonprofit, and independent media outlets.

“The videos of events are shot in classic C-SPAN style and will be offered in full without voiceovers or commentary,” says C-SPAN spokesperson Howard Mortman. “MMJs (multimedia journalists) will provide highlight clips of the events with titles and descriptions.”

C-SPAN will focus on competitive elections in Maine, New Hampshire, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio, Iowa, Nebraska, and Texas. Expansion depends on additional funding.

Four young multimedia journalists (recent college graduates) underwent training with C-SPAN field techs, producers, editorial staff, and senior leadership, says Mortman:

Funding partners supporting these new positions at C-SPAN include the Andrew Carnegie Foundation, John S. And James L. Knight Foundation, John D. And Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, and More Perfect.

The Power of ‘Un’

C-SPAN rolled out its new slogan “Democracy Unfiltered” on January 1, 2025.

Its new tagline replaced “Your Unfiltered View of Government,” which debuted in 2019.

The prefix “un” has long been a favorite of ad and marketing copywriters… a succinct way to express the opposite of. The legendary “Un-cola” campaign by 7Up was launched in 1967.

Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) leaned into multiple “un” words such as uncommon and unstoppable.

“We draw attention to what sets us apart,” the university said.

At C-SPAN, the tagline “Democracy Unfiltered” captures the essence of its commitment to providing viewers with access to the workings of government without bias or commentary, says C-SPAN CEO Sam Feist.

About the author: Ken Klein lives in Silver Spring, Maryland; he is retired after a career in politics, lobbying, and media including The Associated Press and Gannett in Florida. Klein is an alumnus of Ohio University and a member of the Dean’s Advisory Council of the Scripps College of Communication. Professionally, he has worked for Fort Myers News-Press (Gannett), The Associated Press (Tallahassee), Senator Bob Graham, and the Outdoor Advertising Association of America (OAAA).