New Selfie-Friendly Dual Display Camera Has Y2K Energy

Jeremy Gray

A compact digital camera with a transparent plastic case, revealing internal components. The front features a lens on the right and a small display screen labeled "DIGI+" on the left.

Cheap, compact digital cameras continue to be all the rage, with new models popping out of the woodwork from every which way. The latest in Japan, the DIGI+ Dual Display Digital Camera DGP-DCM01, combines a translucent body design with a secondary selfie-friendly front screen.

As CAPA Camera Web reports, the DIGI+ Dual Display Camera is priced at just 7,980 yen, which is about $50. For a limited time, until July 8, it’s actually even cheaper there, down to around $37.

There’s no shortage of cheap new digital cameras right now, though, so what makes this camera special? The lightweight, 102-gram camera features a 1.3-inch display on the front, joining a 2.4-inch panel on the back. This front display makes it easy for people to frame their selfies. It’s not unusual for a higher-end, more expensive camera to have a swiveling screen that users can flip out for self-portraits, but it’s fairly unusual for a camera to have a fixed front screen like this.

Of course, the DIGI+ is a cheap, compact camera, so prospective purchasers must keep their expectations in check. The camera has just a 5-megapixel CMOS sensor, which by 2026 standards is extremely low-res. Given that the camera has a 3.64mm lens that delivers a 75° field of view, similar to a 28mm lens on a full-frame camera, it’s also obvious that the 5MP sensor is small. A roughly seven times crop factor means the sensor is probably something like a Type 1/2.3, which is even smaller than the main sensor in most modern smartphones.

Two views of a translucent digital camera: the front view shows the lens and a small screen, while the rear view displays a larger display and control buttons. Internal components are partially visible through the casing.

All that is to say that image quality is probably not going to be a strong suit of this camera. Instead, it purports to have appeal thanks to its compact form factor, front display, and stylish design. The translucent body is reminiscent of classic late-90s, early-2000s electronics, like a Game Boy Advance or a Nintendo 64.

The DIGI+ is not the first affordable, clear-cased digital camera to hit the scene recently, either. Last fall, New York City-based lifestyle brand Manual launched the Holo, a $95 point-and-shoot digital camera with a Y2K-inspired translucent design. Y2K vibes are definitely trending.

Pricing and Availability

The DIGI+ DGP-DCM01 is now available in Japan for 5,980 yen (about $37) until July 8, after which the price will increase to 7,980 yen ($50).

Image credits: Sourcenext

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