Bank of England Considers Putting Wildlife Photos on Banknotes

Matt Growcoot
A collage of wildlife photos, including birds, a bee, a dragonfly, a seal, a frog, and a manatee, arranged on illustrated backgrounds with partially visible currency symbols.
The Bank of England has opened up a public consultation asking which animals they would like to see on new banknotes.

Some lucky photographers may have their work immortalized on British banknotes after the Bank of England asked the public to select animals to replace the historical figures that currently sit on the £5, £10, £20, and £50 notes.

The decision to replace historical figures like Winston Churchill and Alan Turing has provoked the ire of some politicians, but the Bank of England says that change is needed to “increase counterfeit resilience.”

Britain’s central bank has launched a consultation that focuses on wildlife, asking the nation which animals they would like to see on the banknotes.

“Each denomination will need to be easy to tell apart,” the Bank of England says. “It is important that there are four distinct animals across the four denominations and that they are able to represent different environments from across the U.K. The central images will be complemented with additional elements from wildlife and nature.”

A large bird of prey, likely an eagle, flies low over water with wings spread wide. The background is blurred, and there is a pound sterling (£) symbol on the top right of the image.
White-tailed sea eagle.
A red fox sits in tall green grass with its eyes closed, pictured on the left side of a stylized banknote design featuring a pound sterling symbol (£) on the right.
Red fox.
An illustration of a banknote featuring a photo of a pine marten standing on mossy logs in a forest, with leaves in the background and a pound sign (£) on the right side.
Pine marten.
A seal swims underwater among seaweed, pictured within a rectangular frame with abstract shapes and a pound sterling symbol (£) on the right side.
Grey seal.
A silhouette of a hedgehog walking outdoors at sunset, with an orange sky in the background. The image is placed within a graphic design featuring a large pound symbol (£) on the right.
European hedgehog.

Photographers Andrew Parkinson, Jon Hawkins, Terry Whittaker, Lynne Newton, Amy Lewis, Neil Aldridge, Mark Hamblin, and Danny Green have all contributed photographs to the initial consultation and shortlisting phase.

The bank has split the animals into three categories: Mammals, Birds, and Amphibians, insects, and fish. The mammal category includes the red fox, European hedgehog, pine marten, grey seal, brown hare, and bottlenose dolphin. The bird category has the great spotted woodpecker, puffin, barn owl, white-tailed eagle, kingfisher, and curlew. Finally, the common frog, marsh fritillary butterfly, Atlantic salmon, basking shark, emperor dragonfly, and buff-tailed bumblebee make up the amphibians, insects, and fish category.

The public can cast their vote via The Wildlife Trusts website. The consultation will end on July 3.

An illustrated banknote design features a kingfisher perched on a branch, with a blurred green background and a blank space shaped like a watermark. A pound sterling symbol (£) appears in the upper right corner.
Kingfisher.
Two brown hares are boxing in a snowy field with dry grass and blurred trees in the background, pictured on a note design with a large blank area and a pound sterling symbol on the right.
Brown hare.
A large basking shark swims underwater with its mouth wide open. The image is framed by a banknote-style design with a pound sterling symbol in the corner.
Basking shark.
A barn owl with a white, heart-shaped face perches on a branch with green leaves. The background is blurred, and the image is framed by a graphic shape with a pound sign (£) on the right.
Barn owl.
A salmon jumps upstream through white water, displayed within a banknote design featuring a pound symbol (£) on the right side.
Atlantic salmon.
A puffin with outstretched wings and orange feet is in mid-flight against a blurred background, featured on a template resembling a banknote with a pound symbol.
Atlantic puffin.

“I very much hope the public will enjoy engaging in our consultation to choose the animals to feature on our next series of banknotes,” says Victoria Cleland, the Bank’s chief cashier, whose signature appears on banknotes. “The shortlisted animals demonstrate the rich variety of wildlife we have to celebrate in the UK.”

A panel of experts, including wildlife filmmakers and presenters Gordon Buchanan, Miranda Krestovnikoff, and Nadeem Perera, helped select the shortlist. But ultimately, it will be Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey who makes the final decision. The four animals that receive the highest number of votes will not necessarily be the four that appear on the legal tender.

The British monarch will remain on the front of the banknote.

Image credits: Courtesy Bank of England

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