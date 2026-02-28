Xiaomi 17 Ultra Smartphone Is Like a Compact Camera That’s Also a Phone

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra smartphone was announced in China late last year, boasting a camera system co-engineered with Leica, very impressive photo specs and features, and class-leading performance. This impressive new phone is now coming to global markets.

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra features a sleek, thin design and comes in black, white, and a very striking “Starlit Green” colorway. The 17 Ultra is the first phone in Xiaomi’s flagship Ultra line to feature a totally flat display, and an ultra-thin bezel further streamlines its overall appearance.

The phone is just 8.29 millimeters (0.32 inches) thick and weighs 218 grams (7.7 ounces), making it Xiaomi’s thinnest and lightest Ultra handheld ever. The body’s core is made from a high-strength aluminum alloy, which helps keep weight down while retaining rigidity. Despite slimming down, it still packs a big 6,000mAh battery, a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 mobile platform, and a large Type 1 main camera sensor.

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra has a 6.9-inch Xiaomi HyperRGB OLED display with a 2608 x 1200 resolution, 3,500 nits of maximum brightness, and a variable 1-120Hz refresh rate. The display supports the DCI-P3 color gamut and displays 68 billion colors. It also features HDR10+ and Dolby Vision.

While the phone is beautiful and features a cutting-edge design, the star of the show is the camera system co-designed with Leica. The camera system is anchored by the Leica 1-inch Ultra Dynamic Camera, which features a new Light Fusion 1080L image sensor with LOFIC HDR technology. This 50-megapixel Type 1 image sensor uses specialized technology and integrated capacitors to capture overflow electrical charge in the pixels, significantly improving full well capacity and delivering improved HDR photography. This groundbreaking image sensor is paired with a 23mm equivalent f/1.67 wide-angle lens.

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra’s telephoto camera pairs a relatively big 200-megapixel Type 1/1.4 image sensor with a 75-100mm equivalent periscope telephoto lens, complete with Leica optical technology, including, for the first time, an apochromatic (APO) design. This telephoto also supports macro photography with a 30-centimeter (11.8-inch) close focusing distance.

Next up is the ultra-wide camera. The Leica ultra-wide camera has a 50-megapixel Type 1/2.76 Samsung JN5 image sensor and a 14mm equivalent f/2.2 lens.

“These powerful cameras are built around Leica’s UltraPure optical design, featuring ultra purity lenses crafted from premium materials to minimize interference and enhance focus. Throughout the 1G+6P hybrid lens designed on the main camera, the Leica optics employ a precise multi-coating process using advanced technologies and manufacturing techniques to ensure clean light transmission and prevent refraction artifacts, blur, and ghosting,” Xiaomi explains.

The front-facing camera has a 50-megapixel sensor and a 90° field of view.

On the video side, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra records up to 8Kp30 and 4Kp120 with Dolby Vision HDR. It also supports log video recording up to 4Kp120 and sports the Academy Color Encoding System (ACES) color management system.

To further enhance the photo and video experience, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra works with two new upgraded photography add-ons. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra Photography kit adds a 48-gram grip to the phone, with physical camera controls, including a shutter release and command dials. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra Photography Kit Pro offers a grip with a classic Leica style, a slip-resistant texture, and an integrated 2,000 mAh battery that doubles as a power bank. The shutter button and a thumb support rest are detachable.

Pricing and Availability

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is launching now in various global markets, including in Asia and Europe. Pricing varies by market, but the Xiaomi 17 Ultra starts at 6,999 yuan in China, which is about $1,020 and 863 euros at current exchange rates. Individual regional prices may vary.

Image credits: Xiaomi