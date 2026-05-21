Lexar Teams Up With Argentina for World Cup-Themed Storage Solution

Lexar has partnered with the Argentine Football Association ahead of this summer’s World Cup to launch a storage collection range branded with the reigning champions’ famous soccer jersey.

The Lexar SL500 1TB, available from Amazon for $295, and the Portable Air Lexar SL260 1TB, available from Amazon for $309, are part of the company’s Portable SSD Elite Legends Series that combines impressive read speeds of up to 2000MB/s and write speeds of up to 1800MB/s.

It has a slim, durable metal design and supports iPhone ProRes, mirrorless video recording, and mobile backup via the Lexar App.

The SL260 1TB offers an ultra-lightweight design and “large capacities” with speeds up to 400MB/s. It also has a two-meter (6.5 feet) drop protection and thermal control.

Lexar adds it is “designed for users who want an easy way to store photos, videos, and travel memories from every match and every trip.”

Lexar has also announced the Dual Drive D500 Elite Legends Series that features both USB-A and USB-C connectors for easy use across devices, along with speeds up to 400MB/s and a compact metal design for convenient everyday backup and file transfer. For users sharing photos, clips, and football content between phones, tablets, and laptops, it offers a simple and flexible storage solution. The 128GB version costs $80.

The Argentine colors, made famous by soccer players like Diego Maradona and Leo Messi, on Lexar’s memory solution is perfect for any passionate fan.

“With the new AFA co-branded Elite Legends Series, Lexar brings together football passion and trusted storage technology in a collection shaped by shared values—not only to celebrate championship glory, but to help users keep every winning moment safe,” Lexar says.

All of the products are available at a reasonable price. SSDs have been skyrocketing in price in recent months due to the flash memory shortage. However, photographers and videographers should be careful how they use thumb drives — these types of storage have been historically very cheap for a reason.

Thumb drives are typically very inexpensive because they use far cheaper components that aren’t designed to be accessed with the same regularity as portable SSDs. It is extremely unwise to treat any thumb drive the same as more expensive external drives. PetaPixel strongly cautions against using them as working drives (editing photos or videos directly off the thumb drive) or treating it as a backup solution. It is not uncommon for these drives to fail quickly and without warning when they are subjected to more demanding applications.

However, thumb drives are great for physically delivering files to clients. Sometimes projects, especially video projects, will need to be sent to clients along with all of the source footage which is typically too demanding for cloud storage downloads. In those cases, mailing a thumb drive or a hard drive has been faster than attempting to pull 2TB of video files from Google Drive, Dropbox, Box, or any other cloud solution.

Additional reporting by Jaron Schneider.

Image credits: Lexar