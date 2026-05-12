Forget RoboCop: This Wild Camera Rig Turns You Into RoboPhotographer

If you’ve ever dreamed of becoming one with ultra-stabilized cameras, DJI today shared a wild-looking camera support system that makes you look more like RoboCop than a photographer or filmmaker.



The upper part of the setup features a set of Riddell football pads as its support structure with a DJI Ronin 4D 4-axis camera/gimbal system mounted to the right shoulder pad. Having so much weight on the right shoulder throws off the photographer’s center of gravity, so perhaps mounting a lighting rig to the left shoulder would be the logical next step towards this setup’s final form.

A gimbal support vest system on the front to support a heavy camera and ginormous telephoto lens combo, perfect for birding or a youth soccer game at your neighborhood park.

The cameras and stabilization gear weigh quite a bit, but the setup also includes Hypershell’s outdoor exoskeleton to reduce fatigue, allowing you to spend all day doing street photography and drawing weird looks from passersby.

This is “[t]he setup that needs no explanation,” DJI writes in its title and captions. “DJI Ronin 4D mounted, rigged, and ready. Some setups don’t need an explanation. They just need a reaction.

“When someone questions your rig, don’t argue—demonstrate. That’s not just gear. That’s the difference between trying and delivering.”

If you’d like to put together this rig yourself, prepare to pay a pretty penny: the gear on the right shoulder alone costs over $10,000 and the lens alone on the front-mounted camera (the Canon RF1200mm f/8L IS USM) costs a whopping $22,700. Add in the lower camera body, the exoskeleton (the Hypershell X Ultra costs $1,800), shoulder pads, rigging, and accessories, and the total cost of this setup might set you back somewhere between $40,000 and $50,000.

Image credits: Video and still frames by DJI/HangpaiV