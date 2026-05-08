Nikon Lost a Record Amount of Money Last Fiscal Year

Nikon was unable to right the ship in FY2026 after it posted massive losses over its first three quarters. The company ultimately set a record for its worst annual loss, losing 86 billion yen for its owners, or nearly $550 million. Total operating profit was negative 112.4 billion yen ($717.45 million).

However, as horrible as that is, Nikon describes a substantial portion of its record-setting losses as due to one-time costs, including impairment losses of fixed assets in Digital Manufacturing and “product mix changes” in its Imaging Products division.

Speaking of the company’s imaging division, which comprises the single largest chunk of Nikon’s business operations and accounted for nearly 43 percent of Nikon’s revenue last year, its revenue performed near projections, but operating profit missed the company’s projections.

“The [digital camera interchangeable lens] market has grown steadily,” Nikon says. “In the near-term, however, we have observed a downward shift in product mix, effects from price increases due to tariffs, and slowing growth in certain emerging market.”

It’s a tough climate, and Nikon has felt the challenges firsthand.

However, Nikon says the Z5 II, Z50 II, and especially ZR all performed well and helped lessen the blow of other difficult factors. Nikon expects its Imaging Products Business to deliver higher revenue next fiscal year, though operating profit is expected to fall.

“Although the DCIL market is expected to remain solid over the mid- to long-term, changes in logistics and material costs, shifting consumer sentiment, and other uncertainties are intensifying,” Nikon says.

The company expects to sell fewer cameras next year but maintain the same number of Nikkor Z lens sales. It also expects the overall camera and lens market to shrink during FY2027.

Nikon’s financial results were undoubtedly bad, but it is worth considering that the company has continued to release very good cameras and lenses. While those can’t all be huge sellers, Nikon has shown that it knows how to right the ship when things start to go sideways. For Nikon’s sake and the overall health of the photo industry, hopefully, the longtime company can improve its financial performance.

Image credits: Header photo by Jaron Schneider. Chart graphic by Nikon.