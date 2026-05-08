Meike Launches Ultra-Light 56mm f/1.7 APS-C Portrait Prime

Meike has officially launched the latest addition to its growing Air Series lineup, the Air AF 56mm f/1.7 APS-C lens for Sony E-mount cameras. First shown publicly at CP+ 2026 earlier this year, the compact portrait prime is positioned as an affordable, lightweight option for creators seeking strong subject separation without adding significant bulk to their kit.

The new lens continues Meike’s push toward smaller, travel-friendly optics aimed at hybrid shooters and everyday creators. Weighing approximately 6.7 ounces (190 grams), the Air 56mm f/1.7 is one of the lightest autofocus portrait lenses in its class, while still promising features typically associated with more premium designs, including support for 8K video capture, fast autofocus, and reduced focus breathing.

Available in both black and white finishes, the lens launches initially for Sony E-mount, with Nikon Z- and Fujifilm X-mount versions also planned.

A Compact Portrait Lens With a Familiar Focal Length

On APS-C cameras, the 56mm focal length delivers a field of view roughly equivalent to 84mm on full frame, placing it firmly in classic portrait territory. Paired with a bright f/1.7 aperture, the lens is clearly designed around shallow depth-of-field shooting and soft background rendering.

Meike is leaning heavily into that positioning, promoting the lens as a lightweight portrait solution that still delivers “beautiful compression” and creamy bokeh. At just under 6.7 ounces (190 grams), it also targets photographers who prefer smaller mirrorless setups for travel, street photography, or casual everyday use.

Beyond portraits, the focal length could also appeal to video creators looking for a compact telephoto option for interviews, detail shots, or handheld work.

Optical Design and Autofocus Features

The Air AF 56mm f/1.7 uses an 11-element, 7-group optical construction, which Meike says is tuned for balanced sharpness and improved control over flare and chromatic aberrations. The company also claims consistent color reproduction across the frame, though real-world testing will ultimately determine how the lens performs against competing budget portrait primes.

Autofocus is powered by an STM stepping motor, a system commonly used in hybrid-focused lenses because of its quieter, smoother focusing during video recording. Meike says the lens supports subject detection and eye-tracking features on compatible cameras, while also minimizing focus breathing, an increasingly important specification for video shooters.

The lens offers a minimum focusing distance of 1.8 feet (0.55 meters) and accepts 52mm front filters.

Built Around the ‘Air’ Philosophy

The Air Series branding appears to center around portability above all else. Unlike many affordable portrait lenses that lean toward larger designs, the 56mm f/1.7 emphasizes a minimalist footprint intended to pair naturally with compact APS-C bodies.

The lens measures approximately 2.6 inches (66.5 millimeters) long, reinforcing its compact size within the company’s growing autofocus lineup. That approach reflects a broader trend across the mirrorless market, where manufacturers are increasingly focusing on smaller, creator-oriented primes rather than oversized optics aimed strictly at enthusiasts or professionals.

While Meike has built much of its reputation around manual-focus cinema and budget autofocus lenses, the Air Series suggests the company is continuing to refine its consumer-focused lineup with a stronger emphasis on portability and hybrid shooting needs.

Pricing and Availability

The Meike Air AF 56mm f/1.7 APS-C lens is available now for Sony E mount in black and white finishes with a listed retail price starting at $159 through Meike’s online store and select retailers.

Versions for Nikon Z and Fujifilm X mounts have also been announced, though Meike has not yet confirmed a release timeline for those models.

Image credits: Meike