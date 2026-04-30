The Top 10 Photos From the Wiki Loves Monuments Photo Contest Will Inspire Wanderlust

The Wikimedia Foundation has announced the winners of the 16th edition of the Wiki Loves Monuments photo competition — with three of the top five entries hailing from Iran.

Each year since 2010, photographers from around the globe have come together to celebrate cultural heritage through their camera lens. Since it’s Wikimedia, each photo is uploaded under a Creative Commons license, so it’s free to be used by other people.

For the most recent edition of the contest, 3,789 people submitted 227,918 photos to locally run national contests in September and October 2025. Each country then submitted its winners to a nine-person expert jury, who closely examined and identified the below 25 winners during a multi-month selection process.

This year’s winner captured a wall and gate near the Dayr-e Gachin Caravanserai in Iran. The Wikimedia Foundation says that Dayr-e Gachin has been called the “mother of Iranian caravanserais” due to its size and importance.

“Over all its years, Wiki Loves Monuments photographers have collectively donated millions of images to Wikimedia Commons, a freely licensed media repository that supports Wikipedia and other websites,” says the Wikimedia Foundation. “Each photo adds another nugget of knowledge to the world’s collection.”