The Reeflex Ultra Telephoto Powers Up Photography on iPhone and Galaxy

Reeflex has launched a new ultra-telephoto lens for Apple and Samsung’s latest flagship smartphones on Kickstarter, promising mobile photographers significantly more reach and improved image quality versus using their built-in lenses with digital zoom.

The Reeflex Ultra Telephoto 300-600mm features a multi-element optical system designed specifically for modern smartphone image sensors. The lens features four elements, including Lanthanum glass to improve performance, inside an “aerospace-grade” aluminum barrel.

The “300-600mm” designation warrants a closer look. The name suggests zooming, but that’s not what’s happening. It is a 3x lens, meaning it triples the effective focal length of the camera it is used alongside The Reeflex Ultra lens works with iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max, iPhone 16 Pro/Pro Max, and the latest iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models. It also works with Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, S24 Ultra, S25 Ultra, and the latest S26 Ultra. Since the Reeflex Ultra Telephoto lens goes in front of the telephoto camera on compatible smartphones, and different models have varying telephoto camera systems, the equivalent reach varies dramatically by device.

For example, in the iPhone Pro family, the 15 Pro has the shortest telephoto lens of the bunch (77mm equivalent), so the Reeflex Ultra extends the reach to 231mm, a three-times improvement. This same 3x improvement applies across the board, so the iPhone 15 Pro Max and its longer telephoto lens offer 360mm equivalent reach, as do the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. The new iPhone 17 Pro family has an added wrinkle. When using the 48MP capture mode, the Reeflex Ultra is a 300mm lens. However, when pixel binning for a 12-megapixel capture, reach doubles to 600mm, hence the Reeflex Ultra’s name.

On Samsung’s side, the situation is thankfully a little simpler. The Galaxy S23 Ultra offers 330mm of reach in one mode and 660mm in another, both with 10-megapixel capture. The S24 Ultra, S25 Ultra, and S26 Ultra have 330mm of reach in their 50-megapixel telephoto mode and 660mm at 12 megapixels.

“The Ultra Telephoto [is] not just an accessory, but a creative tool for a new era of mobile-first photographers,” Reeflex says.

As expected, the add-on lens works alongside a special phone case that includes mounting points. It threads onto the case, ensuring a secure connection. The lens itself weighs 308 grams (10.9 ounces) and is 70.5 millimeters (just under 2.8 inches) long.

The company says its add-on telephoto lens is a good choice for wildlife, long-range landscape, travel, sports, portraiture, and more. It could also work well for taking close-up shots of the Moon, a popular target for many photographers.

Pricing and Availability

The Reeflex Ultra Telephoto 300-600mm starts at €239, or about $280, for early backers. Backers will receive the lens and the phone case of their choice. Reeflex says shipping will begin in June 2026.

Image credits: Reeflex

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