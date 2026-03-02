Vivo’s Flagship X300 Ultra Phone Has a 400mm Zeiss Telephoto Lens Add-On

Vivo has offered a first look at its upcoming flagship X300 Ultra smartphone at MWC Barcelona 2026, and the phone will work with a professional camera rig and Zeiss telephoto zoom lens attachment, spotlighting the serious focus Vivo puts on mobile photography and video with its top-end handhelds.

Vivo is still playing things close to the vest and has not released much information about the X300 Ultra, but the Zeiss telephoto lens and cage are too interesting not to discuss. The “industry-leading” 400mm equivalent Vivo Zeiss Telephoto Extender Gen 2 Ultra is a key component of Vivo’s new professional photography kit.

It is the smartphone industry’s only 400mm-equivalent telephoto extender, and Vivo promises that it “pushes the boundaries of mobile imaging” and delivers professional-grade optical performance. It is twice as long as the Zeiss telephoto extender released for the X200 Ultra last year. Co-engineered with Zeiss, the 400mm-equivalent lens features an apochromatic (APO) design and supports the X300 Ultra’s 200-megapixel camera, though Vivo has said little else about the smartphone’s camera system. The company adds that, with digital cropping, the 400mm lens can serve as a 1600mm super-telephoto, offering exceptional reach. It will be fascinating to see how the image quality holds up.

Vivo adds that the 400mm lens features “gimbal-grade” optical image stabilization and high-quality focusing, supporting both stable long-range telephoto photography and mobile telephoto video.

On the video side, alongside the new Zeiss 400mm Telephoto Extender, Vivo has unveiled a pro-grade Camera Cage. The expandable cage has numerous cold shoe mounts and quick-release ports for adding accessories. The cage has physical controls for shutter and zoom adjustments, plus an integrated, adjustable cooling fan to keep the device running smoothly during high-intensity video recording.

“X300 Ultra builds on vivo’s long-standing investment in imaging technologies, spanning optics engineering, computational photography, and system-level optimization,” Vivo says. As part of its commitment to getting its best imaging technologies into more hands, the company is bringing the X300 Ultra to global markets later this year. This marks the first time Vivo has brought its most advanced X-series model to international audiences.

The company’s Vivo X-series Pro models, which have been released internationally before, have delivered fantastic photo and video capabilities. As PetaPixel explained in its Vivo X200 Pro Review, it has one of the best telephoto cameras on the market. The X300 Ultra should be even better, especially with the new Zeiss 400mm telephoto lens.

VIvo plans to share complete details on its new X300 Ultra phone very soon, and it’s a safe bet that its features and specs will be among the very best in the industry.

Image credits: Vivo