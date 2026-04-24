Meta Announces One Login for Facebook, Instagram, and AI Smart Glasses

Meta has announced a new “Account” system that allows users to log in and manage their settings across Instagram, Facebook, Threads, AI smart glasses, and its other apps.

On Thursday, Meta announced its moves to improve its Accounts Center — now known as Meta Account — thereby unifying access to Meta accounts across the company’s apps, such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Threads, as well as devices like AI Glasses and Meta Quest VR headsets.

“More people than ever are using Meta technologies, and over the last several years, we’ve built new apps and devices that have become part of how people connect — from Threads to Meta AI to AI glasses. With so many ways to create, learn, and communicate, it’s more important than ever to have a central, convenient location to manage experiences across apps,” Meta writes. “That’s why today, we’re introducing the improved Meta Account.”

The update is intended to simplify how people manage their accounts by bringing logins and settings for multiple apps and devices into one place. As Meta’s array of apps has expanded, many users have ended up with separate accounts across services such as Facebook, WhatsApp, and products like Ray-Ban smart glasses. Under the new system, any accounts already linked through Accounts Center will automatically transition to Meta Account. The company says the rollout will happen gradually over the next year.

Meta says the change will not alter how people use its apps. Instead, it is designed to make signing in and managing settings more straightforward. Users will have the option to use a single password across apps and devices, reducing the need to remember multiple credentials. These logins can also be secured using passkeys, which rely on methods such as fingerprint scans, facial recognition, or device-based authentication.

The system is also intended to streamline setup when users download a new Meta app or begin using a new device, allowing them to get started without creating a separate login and profile. However, Meta says users who prefer to keep accounts separate can still do so, and they will be able to add or remove linked accounts at any time.

In addition, the Meta Account will expand parental supervision tools. Through a centralized Family Center dashboard, parents will be able to manage settings across services, including Instagram, Facebook, Messenger, and Meta Horizon, without switching between apps.

Recently, more than 70 advocacy organizations are calling on Meta to halt reported plans to introduce facial recognition technology into its Ray-Ban smart glasses, warning of serious risks to privacy and public safety. The feature, reportedly known inside the company as “Name Tag,” would allow wearers to identify people in their field of view and access information about them through Meta’s AI assistant. Engineers have supposedly considered two versions of the tool, one that would recognize only individuals already connected to the user on Meta platforms, and another that could identify anyone with a public account on social media services such as Instagram.

Image credits: Header photo licensed via Depositphotos.