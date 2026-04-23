These Beautiful Golden Photo Prints Fell Out of Favor Over a Century Ago

Jeremy Gray
Two framed vintage landscape photographs: the left shows a river with mountains in the background, and the right shows a mountain behind trees, both in decorative gold frames.
Left: ‘The Gates of Yosemite’ by A.C. Pillsbury; Right: ‘Untitled’ by artist unknown

A new exhibit celebrates the golden beauty of the classic orotone photo print, giving the eye-catching but short-lived photographic printing process more time in the spotlight.

The Robert Mann Gallery in New York City is hosting an orotone-centric exhibit, “Gold Standards: The Art of the Orotone,” until May 16, and it puts beautiful, golden prints front and center.

Two photos show a modern art gallery with maroon bands on white walls, displaying framed paintings arranged in a row. A wooden chair with a light fabric seat is placed near the end of the hallway.

Two side-by-side photos show a gallery corner with a maroon accent wall displaying variously sized, framed landscape paintings and photographs above wooden cabinetry and a wooden bench.

“At the turn of the twentieth century, when photographs were crafted as material objects to hold and cherish, gold was used in the production of a short-lived process called orotone, resulting in overtly warm-toned images that glistened in the light,” Robert Mann Gallery explains. “Often presented in ornately decorative frames, orotones — sometimes called ‘Curt-Tones’ due to their popular use by the photographer Edward Curtis — were admired by those in the American Arts and Crafts movement for their involved handiwork and singularity.”

Sepia-toned framed photograph of a powerful waterfall cascading down rocky cliffs, surrounded by trees and mist, with turbulent water flowing in the foreground.
‘Vernal Falls’ by A.C. Pillsbury
A framed sepia-tone photograph shows tall pine trees and dramatic rocky cliffs reflected in a calm lake, evoking a vintage landscape scene. The frame is rustic with distressed blue paint.
Untitled by artist unknown
Sepia-toned photo in a rustic wooden frame shows a calm river surrounded by trees with moss. A small rowboat is tied to a leaning tree on the riverbank in the foreground.
Untitled Florida landscape by R.H. Lesesne
A sepia-toned framed painting shows sailboats and small rowboats on calm water, with figures aboard. The sky appears cloudy, reflecting on the serene surface.
Untitled by artist unknown

Many of the orotone photos featured in the exhibit are uncredited, their creators long since lost to time. However, some of them are by photographer and scientific inventor Arthur Clarence “A.C.” Pillsbury. After the tragic and deadly 1906 San Francisco earthquake, Pillsbury left the city and set up a permanent photography studio in the new Yosemite National Park, which was established in 1890. Pillsbury, working before the famed photographer Ansel Adams, would help show the world the beauty of Yosemite and the rest of the American West, immortalizing the region’s natural beauty through orotone prints.

Sepia-toned framed photograph of a mountain landscape, featuring tall pine trees and a still lake reflecting the trees and peaks. The vintage frame has ornate, worn gold detailing.
‘Mirror Lake, Mt. Rainier,’ by James Bert Barton
A framed photograph of a snow-capped mountain behind a lake, with pine trees in the foreground. The ornate frame is gold with a distressed finish.
‘Sun’s Last Glow, Mt. Rainier,’ by Norman Edson
Framed sepia-toned photograph of a rocky coastline with a large tree in the foreground, smaller tree on a rock, and mountains in the distance across calm water.
Untitled by unknown artist
A sepia-toned photograph in a dark frame shows sand dunes with sparse vegetation under a clear sky, casting long shadows across the undulating landscape.
Untitled by unknown artist
A framed painting of a scenic mountain landscape with a large tree in the foreground and a snow-capped peak in the background. The ornate frame is gold with decorative grooves.
Untitled by artist unknown

In total, the collection on exhibit, drawn from the largest known private collection of orotones, features nearly 100 glowing, metallic photographs. While they are certainly best viewed in person, the Robert Mann Gallery has also shared images of the prints online, most of which are presented in ornate decorative frames.

The exhibit, “Gold Standards: The Art of the Orotone,” runs at the Robert Mann Gallery in New York City until May 16. Location and hours are available on the gallery’s website.

As PetaPixel has written before, although orotones have long since fallen out of favor in the photographic world, photographers can still create them today. Perhaps some of the photographers who see the new exhibit at the Robert Mann Gallery will feel inspired to try it for themselves.

Image credits: Robert Mann Gallery. Photographers are credited when possible, although some creators are unknown today.

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