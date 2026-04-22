News Station’s Chief Photographer Arrested for Hiding Secret Cameras in Dressing Room

An Emmy-winning photojournalist has been arrested for allegedly hiding cameras in the dressing room of the Oklahoma City television station where he worked.

40-year-old Darrell Vannostran, who had been the chief photographer for KWTV News 9 which is owned by Griffin Media, was arrested by the Oklahoma City Police Department on Tuesday.

Police say the investigation began on March 24 after Griffin Media reported that janitorial staff had discovered two concealed cameras in the dressing rooms inside the station’s downtown Oklahoma City building. According to investigators, two cameras and two portable battery packs were recovered. The devices contained images and video stored on SD cards, along with technical data such as activity logs.

“The cameras and battery packs had been found mounted to adhesive Velcro strips underneath clothing racks within the room,” a police investigator writes in a court affidavit, according to a report by The Oklahoman. “A review of the extracted video footage confirmed the cameras had been active and had recorded multiple subjects who used the dressing room areas in private settings.”

Authorities say they identified Vannostran by comparing building entry records with timestamps showing when the cameras were accessed or repositioned. Police say they spoke with Vannostran at the news station on April 2. During that interaction, Vannostran acknowledged awareness that the devices had been found. Vannostran allegedly told police that he worked with the type of equipment that had been recovered, and said he had access as the supervisor over the company’s photography and videography department. One of the SD cards reportedly appeared to contain legitimate work-related material and was connected to a battery pack labeled “KWTV.”

After being informed he was a suspect, Vannostran “exercised his right to an attorney,” according to police. Officers say they seized two iPhones and three USB drives from him at that time. Investigators later reported finding cached images on his phone that matched footage from the hidden cameras, including views of the same dressing rooms and angles showing individuals undressing.

Vannostran was arrested at his home on a complaint of using photo or video equipment in a clandestine manner in a private place, according to jail records. The charge is a felony, and his bond was set at $25,000.

“Griffin Media is aware of the arrest of our former employee Darrell Vannostran,” its vice president of marketing, Houston Hunt, says in a statement.

“Our priority is the safety and privacy of our employees,” Hunt says. “When the devices were discovered, we immediately contacted the police and have been cooperating fully with their investigation. We are very appreciative of the dedicated, hard work by the members of the Oklahoma City Police Department.”

Griffin Media did not say in the statement whether Vannostran — who has been awarded and nominated for several Regional Emmy Awards — was fired or quit.

Image credits: Header photo licensed via Depositphotos.