39% of Americans Now Have a Video Doorbell at Home

Nearly four in ten American households now use a video doorbell and about one in three have an outdoor smart camera, according to new research.

A survey of 1,000 U.S. adults conducted by Reviews.org examined ownership of smart or Wi-Fi-enabled devices across households and everyday life. The latest 2026 Most Popular Smart Home Devices report by Reviews.org found that 39% of American households own a video doorbell, while one in three report using an outdoor smart camera to monitor their property.

Video doorbells are now the most widely used smart security device, with about 39% of respondents reporting ownership. This places them ahead of other connected products such as fitness trackers and smart printers. The findings suggest that consumers are prioritizing devices that provide visibility and recording features, rather than systems focused on automation such as smart locks or alarms.

Ownership of other smart security devices remains lower. Around 32% of respondents said they use a smart or Wi-Fi-enabled outdoor camera, while 24% have an indoor camera. Smart door locks are used by roughly 19% of households, and 17% report having smart window or door sensors.

The report also highlights the broader role of connected technology in American homes. On average, households manage 11 internet-connected devices.

Within the home, security and efficiency appear to be key drivers of adoption. Alongside video doorbells (39%) and outdoor cameras (33%), about 31% of households report using a smart thermostat. Other connected devices include smart smoke or carbon monoxide detectors (28%), smart lighting systems (24%), and smart plugs (23%). Smaller shares of respondents report using smart garage door openers (19%) and indoor cameras (24%).

Smartphones are the most widely used personal device, with 94% of respondents reporting ownership, followed by smart TVs at 68%. According to the report by Reviews.org, smartphone adoption levels nearly double those of tablets or Wi-Fi-enabled headphones and earbuds, which are used by about half of respondents. Wearable devices such as smartwatches and fitness trackers also show significant usage.

Last year, Ring CEO Jamie Siminoff claimed that AI could significantly expand the video doorbell company’s ability to improve neighborhood safety, suggesting that AI-enabled cameras could help reduce crime. He says the company remains focused on its goal of “making neighborhoods safer” and believes advances in AI could strengthen Ring’s role in home security and crime prevention.

The full report can be read here

Image credits: Header photo licensed via Depositphotos.