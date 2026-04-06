Artemis II is Capturing Spell-Binding Photos of the Moon and Earth

Today, the astronauts on board Artemis II will travel further from Earth than any humans in history, as they fly around the far side of the Moon.

After already capturing show-stopping photos of Earth that have gone viral online, the crew has increasingly turned their attention to the Moon as they get closer and closer to Earth’s natural satellite.

Shot on iPhone

Other spectacular photos that have been emanating from Artemis II this weekend show the crew staring out from one of the Orion spacecraft’s four windows with Earth glowing brightly outside.

NASA confirmed on Instagram that the photos of the astronauts looking out the window were shot on an iPhone 17 Pro Max. Only recently have astronauts been allowed to bring their phones into space with them.

Live coverage of today’s record-breaking flight around the Moon will be streamed live by NASA.