Photographer Faces Backlash After Painting Elephant Pink

A Russian photographer is facing widespread criticism in India after painting an elephant pink for a photo shoot.

Russian photographer Julia Buruleva has drawn backlash for her shoot with the elephant in Jaipur, according to multiple Indian news outlets. India Today reports that Buruleva traveled to Jaipur for an art expedition and documented the planning process behind the shoot with the pink elephant on Instagram.

The photographer says the idea developed after spending several weeks observing the city’s colors and visual culture. She described her concept for the photo shoot as “a pink elephant against classic Rajasthani gates,” adding that elephants are a key symbol of Rajasthan that she “just couldn’t pass by without including.”

Buruleva outlined the preparation involved, including multiple visits to elephant farms to find participants willing to cooperate, as well as efforts to secure a location despite restrictions linked to heritage protections and permits. She explains that it was difficult to find a model for the shoot, with several people declining due to social and family concerns, before one agreed.

“Preparation was intense. I visited several elephant farms to find people willing to cooperate. At the farm with the most reasonable manager, I went four times — to show I was serious. Finding the location? Nightmare. Heritage sites, bureaucracy, permits. I took tuk-tuk before dawn, scouting for perfect morning light, streets empty, and a place not listed as protected heritage,” the photographer writes on social media.

The photo shoot ultimately took place at an abandoned temple of Lord Ganesha, and she says she painted the elephant pink using “organic, locally-made paint, the same kind locals use for festivals, so it was absolutely safe for the animal.”

‘Should Have Used AI’

However, the photographs have prompted strong criticism online from Indian social media users, with some individuals accusing Buruleva of animal abuse.

“Let’s go to India and paint elephants, so my Instagram can get some likes. This is not art, this is pure animal abuse,” one user writes.

Others questioned why an animal was used at all, even suggesting that the photographer should have made the elephant pink in the edit: “Strange how the elephant has to suffer so the photos can look beautiful. Should’ve just used AI.”

“Using organic colours doesn’t justify the fact that you had to subject an animal to being entirely painted on their body for your art. Elephants have very porous skin and are highly sensitive… You could have easily done this in AI” another social media user writes.

In response to the criticism, Buruleva was interviewed by the Hindustan Times and stated that the elephant was not harmed. She said the paint was safe, non-toxic, and washable, and that the session was brief.

“I fully understand and share the perspective that animals should always be kept in good conditions and never subjected to violence. At the same time, I believe it is important to find a healthy balance that allows humans to connect with nature and living beings in a respectful and mindful way,” Julia Buruleva tells the Hindustan Times.

Buruleva also argued against using AI to generate similar visuals in her photography.

“My artistic practice is rooted in interacting with the environment and its living forms, creating work in harmony with nature rather than purely digital methods,” she says. “While AI and digital tools can replicate images, they cannot replace the authenticity of real-life connection, which is the heart of my work.”

Image credits: All photos via Instagram / Julia Buruleva.