‘I Enjoy Being a One-Man Band,’ Says Triple-Threat Sports Journalist

Sports journalist David Jablonski is a multimedia pioneer. For nearly two decades, he has achieved a journalism trifecta: writing, photography, and videography.

In the parlance of today’s do-more job market, Jablonski has valued hybrid skills.

“In 2015,” Jablonski says, “I created my own device to attach my phone to the end of the camera lens so I could shoot video and photos simultaneously.”

Jablonski covers sports for Cox-owned newspapers in Dayton, Springfield, and Hamilton, Ohio.

“Writing and reporting are always the priorities,” he says, “but we also need photos — and preferably video — with every story we post online. Earlier in my career, I would sit in the press box during games. Compared to what I do now, that feels like wasted time.”

Triple Filing

On March 21, the University of Dayton Flyers men’s basketball team played University of North Carolina Wilmington in Wilmington, North Carolina, in the second round of the National Invitational Tournament (NIT).

Jablonski’s day began at 3 a.m. and ended at midnight. He took an early morning flight from Columbus, Ohio, connecting in Charlotte to Wilmington on the East Coast.

“Throughout the day, I shared my experiences on X and Instagram,” he recalls. “I like taking readers along on these trips.”

“At the arena, I take photos of the venue and check on player availability. If there’s any pregame news, I’ll post a story. I also post a halftime update and then update it again after the game. After that, I write a longer piece for a digital-only page, which appears in print two days later due to our production schedule.”

“I finished all my work — including a photo gallery and video — at the hotel around midnight.”

The Dayton Flyers won 80-61; Jablonski returned to Dayton to start his triple-filing sequence (text/photos/video) for the NIT quarterfinal game. The Flyers lost to Illinois State 61-55.

Building Multimedia Skills

Jablonski started as a sportswriter, graduating in 1999 from the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University.

“At the time, there was no expectation that reporters would take photos or shoot video,” he says. “I never received formal training in those areas; I learned on the job. Shooting 70 Cincinnati Reds games during the 2013 season was an immersive experience, and I learned quickly.”

He started shooting video nearly two decades ago. In 2013, his newspaper employer gave him a DSLR camera.

“I learned mostly through trial and error,” says Jablonski.

With years of multimedia experience, balancing writing, photography, and videography is second nature.

“Video and photos complement the writing because they allow me to review plays and catch details I might have missed,” says Jablonski.

Freelance sports reporters for Cox Media Group Ohio typically take game-day photos.

“As for other beat writers on similar high-profile beats, I don’t know many who also handle both photography and video,” says Jablonski.

The Dayton Flyers are in the 14-school Atlantic 10 Conference; Jablonski covers every Flyers game.

His Vote Counts

Jablonski is a Top-25 Associated Press voter in college football and basketball. He is a member of the U.S. Baseball Writers Association of America and the U.S. Basketball Writers Association.

His work has been honored by the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors for sports coverage. Jablonski is the author of “The Epicenter of College Basketball: A History of University of Dayton Arena.”

His spouse, award-winning photojournalist Barbara J. Perenic, worked at The Columbus Dispatch from 2013-2024. In late 2024, she joined the staff of The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus.

Her title: Writing and Editing Specialist.

About the author: Ken Klein lives in Silver Spring, Maryland; he is retired after a career in politics, lobbying, and media including The Associated Press and Gannett in Florida. Klein is an alumnus of Ohio University and a member of the Dean’s Advisory Council of the Scripps College of Communication. Professionally, he has worked for Fort Myers News-Press (Gannett), The Associated Press (Tallahassee), Senator Bob Graham, and the Outdoor Advertising Association of America (OAAA).