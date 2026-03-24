Photographers Can Now Reorder Their Pictures on an Instagram Carousel Post

Instagram has begun rolling out an update that allows users to change the order of photos and videos in a carousel post — after it has already been published.

The feature, which is being released gradually, has been widely described as one of the most requested additions from photographers and everyday users.

Until now, the sequence of a carousel was fixed once posted. Any attempt to adjust the order required deleting the entire post and uploading it again, which meant losing existing likes, comments, and overall engagement. The new functionality removes that limitation.

Users can now alter a published carousel by opening the post, selecting the edit option, then long-pressing and dragging individual images or videos into a new position. Once the preferred order is set, the changes can be saved without affecting the post’s engagement.

“You have the flexibility to change the order of your carousel content at any time, ensuring your post always reflects your creative vision,” Instagram says.

There are still some restrictions. While reordering is now supported, users cannot add new images or videos to an existing carousel. Any additional content still requires creating a new post. The feature also appears to apply only to newly uploaded carousels in some cases, with older posts still limited to deleting existing slides rather than rearranging them.

Instagram confirmed the update through its Creators account and chief Adam Mosseri. Early testing suggests there is no limit on how many times the order can be changed.

Instagram has expanded this carousel format over time, increasing the number of slides allowed and allowing different aspect ratios. Gulf News notes that a 2024 study by Metricool found that carousel posts tend to generate higher engagement than single-image posts, while separate findings from Buffer indicate they can produce around 12% more engagement on average.

It means that photographers can now change how their work is presented after the fact. Many photographers use Instagram as their portfolio, so the ability to change the first photo — the one that’s displayed on the profile grid — will be welcome to many.