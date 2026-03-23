Panasonic Says a Sports Camera Isn’t the Focus Right Now but an S1H Successor Is

For over a decade, Panasonic Lumix has been at the forefront of video production in an affordable and compact package. But in speaking to PetaPixel at CP+ earlier this year, the company also expresses a desire to be recognized for photography — just not for high-end sports.

PetaPixel has argued in the past that L-mount doesn’t have a particularly great everyday photo camera, but less debatable is that the system lacks a high-end photography camera that can compete with Sony’s Alpha 1 or Alpha 9 cameras, Nikon’s Z9 camera, or Canon’s R1 or R3 cameras.

Sigma has expressed interest in someday making a “serious” camera worthy of its excellent 300-600mm f/4 Sports lens, but it is mainly a lens company and its camera production schedule tends to be protracted. Panasonic Lumix, on the other hand, has a far higher volume of camera production and very recently released three new full-frame options to the market including the S1 II and S1R II.

“Since Lumix innovated video functions ahead of other companies, its video capabilities have left a strong impression. However, we are committed to developing technology not only for video but also for still photography to satisfy professional photographers,” Toshiyuki Tsumura, Executive Vice President, Director in the Imaging Solution Business Division at Panasonic, explains to PetaPixel.

“Lumix’s color reproduction is highly appreciated by many photographers, and we have steadily advanced features such as continuous shooting speed, autofocus speed, enhanced image stabilization, handheld ultra-short exposure capabilities, high resolution shooting and multi-aspect shooting suitable for posters and more. Our company has co-developed cameras with Leica, and the essence of Leica’s image-making philosophy has been infused into Lumix. We have equipped many models with the ‘Leica Monochrome’ photo style, allowing users to enjoy the striking photo styles that have fascinated people for over 100 years, which has been well-received by photography enthusiasts. Furthermore, features such as Real-Time LUT, which allows the expression of new cinema film styles to be applied to stills, are all part of the evolution of functions centered on photography.”

Tsumura says that while the company is very happy users have responded positively to its cameras’ video capabilities, photography is important to it, too.

“ We take pride in the reputation of Lumix being strong in video as a proof of our innovation. However, at the root of our development has always been ‘the power of a single photograph (still image).’ Currently, Lumix is beginning to be chosen by professional photographers and creators not just for its specifications, but for its ‘artistic impact’ and ‘reliability as a tool,’ ” he adds.

“Lumix is not simply a ‘camera that can also shoot videos’, I believe it is ‘a platform for the most liberating photographic expression, achieved precisely because we mastered video.’ Moving forward, we aim to continue challenges that inspire the creativity of everyone who loves photography.”

That said, Lumix’s goals for its photography innovation are squarely focused on being an excellent hybrid solution. Trying to compete with Canon, Nikon, and Sony on the sidelines of sporting events isn’t currently the company’s focus.

“We’re kind of a late comer for the full frame market, so our strategy is to provide products that have good hybrid quality — both good video and good still technology. And so our main focus is that portion. We’re still studying to improve the still technology. When we released the S1R Mark II, we felt that this is a product that kind of proves that we are still making strides in the still photography area,” Tsumura says.

“Compared to our competitors, we feel that our uniqueness is the hybrid system. So we want to provide that uniqueness and not do what other manufacturers or brands are doing right now. And actually, currently we hear the needs of the customer is that they’re expecting a follow up model for the S1H and we’re thinking that developing a product geared toward that need is more of a priority for our brand.”

When the S1 II was released, its video capabilities were so strong that many, including PetaPixel‘s Jordan Drake, believed that it had supplanted the S1H in Panasonic Lumix’s camera line. Tsumura says this isn’t the case.

“We don’t think the S1 II is the followup model to the S1H. Last year, we merged the broadcast division with the consumer division. So with this merger, we’re trying to utilize the technology which we have put into the broadcast business and we are striving to develop a more improved video system.”

Panasonic Lumix’s goal with a future S1H is to combine the professional broadcast-level capabilities with the S Series’ smaller camera size.

“We feel that in order to be called an S1H, we would have to include prosumer and professional video capability in the camera within the small camera footprint. However, this would probably require a lot of cables and specific functionality for professionals. It’s not necessarily just video capture capability, but also connectivity, IP control, and system integration capacity. We need to include that functionality in a small size, so we’re striving to develop this kind of system,” Tsumura explains.

Image credits: Elements of header photo licensed via Depositphotos.com.