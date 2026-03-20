Save Up to $300 on Powerful MacBooks for Photo and Video Editing

Although Apple’s newest M5-powered laptops are all the rage, including the outstanding M5 Max-powered MacBook Pro, slightly older machines remain very powerful for photographers and videographers. Better still, they are available for up to $300 off right now.

Best Deals on Mac Laptops

MacBook Air (M4)

The new $599 MacBook Neo is a very appealing option for many users. However, dedicated photographers and especially video editors may require a bit more power and versatility for their workflow, but that doesn’t mean they need to pay a lot of money to get it.

The 13-inch MacBook Air with M4 is now $100 off, bringing its price down to $899 for a 10-core M4 chip, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. While that is not a huge internal SSD, the laptop has a pair of Thunderbolt/USB4 ports that are plenty fast for swift external storage.

This laptop is available in Sky Blue, Silver, and Starlight.

The 15-inch MacBook Air with the same specs but a larger screen is currently $200 off, bringing its price down to $999. Under $1,000 for a machine like this is quite a great deal.

Other configurations are also $100 and $200 off, so users who require more internal storage can upgrade to 512GB, 1TB, or even 2TB SSDs.

MacBook Pro (M5)

Even though Apple launched the new M5-powered MacBook Pro (14-inch) just last October, the great laptop is also on sale right now.

Available starting at $1,599, which is $200 off the standard price, the base M5 14-inch MacBook Pro with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD is a great choice, especially for photographers. While video editors may value a GPU with more than 10 cores, the base M5 is a speedy chip.

Additional MacBook Pro (M5) configurations are also $200 off, including upgraded models with 24GB of RAM.

MacBook Pro (M4 Pro)

For even more power in the same 14-inch form factor, last year’s MacBook Pro with M4 Pro is $200 off. Starting at $1,799, the laptop has a 12-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 24GB of unified memory, and a 512GB SSD.

Upgraded models with a 14-core CPU and 20-core GPU are available at an even better $300 discount, bringing the price down from $2,499 to $2,199.

16-inch MacBook Pro (M4 Pro and M4 Max)

The M4-generation 16-inch MacBook Pro, which features Apple’s largest notebook display, is on sale right now as well. The M4 Pro MacBook Pro is $2,349, down from $2,499.

The M4 Max version, still a screaming-fast machine despite the arrival of the M5 Max, is $300 off. The 16-inch MacBook Pro with M4 Max, 36GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD starts at $3,199.

Other Great Deals at B&H This Week

Save Big on the Exciting New Antigravity A1 8K 360 Drone

Antigravity’s new A1 drone, an exciting and unique 8K drone with goggles and unusual controls, is available at a heavily discounted price until April 16.

The Antigravity A1 8K 360 drone bundle, which includes the vision FPL goggles, grip controller, and three batteries, is $1,599, a $400 savings compared to the $1,999 list price.

Additional bundles are also discounted, including the Standard Bundle for $1,279 ($320 off) and the Explorer Bundle for $1,519 ($380 off).

Save up to 30% on Insta360 Action Cameras

The Antigravity A1 features Insta360 camera technology, but standalone Insta360 products are also on sale right now.

The Insta360 X5 360 Action Camera Essentials bundle is $100 off, bringing the price down to $559.99. The standalone Insta360 X5 is $85 off, available now for $464.99.

The Insta360 Go 3S Action Camera is $60 off, bringing the price down from $379.99 to $319.99. The Insta360 Go, another action camera, is $424.99 after a $75 discount.

Full disclosure: B&H Photo is an affiliate partner of PetaPixel.

Image credits: Header photo created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.com.