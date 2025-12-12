MacBook, iPad, and More: A Bunch of Apple Products Are On Sale Right Now

If you’ve been holding off on upgrading your Apple gear, now is a great time to act. B&H has rolled out a series of deals on Macs and iPads that let you save hundreds while picking up Apple’s latest M-series hardware. Whether you need a high-performance laptop, an all-in-one desktop, or a versatile tablet, there’s something for every workflow.

MacBook Deals

MacBooks have long been the go-to choice for professionals who need power and portability in one sleek package. This week’s B&H deals cover both the Pro and Air lines, making it easier to invest in a laptop that fits your workflow. Whether you’re editing video, retouching photos, or working on complex projects, there’s a MacBook for every use case.

16-inch MacBook Pro M4 Max

The 16-inch MacBook Pro with M4 Max, typically around $3,099 new, is currently marked down by $400. With 36GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, this machine handles even the most demanding workflows with ease. Creators will appreciate its performance when rendering high-resolution video, running complex simulations, or juggling multiple professional applications simultaneously. The large Retina display provides accurate color representation, ideal for photography and design work. This is a professional-grade laptop built for anyone who needs maximum power on the go.

16-inch MacBook Pro M4 Pro

The 16-inch MacBook Pro with M4 Pro has a typical new price of around $2,799 and is $380 off this week. It delivers strong performance for photo and video editors, balancing power and efficiency. Users can run multiple creative apps simultaneously without noticeable slowdowns. Its high-resolution display and robust GPU performance make it great for content creation and multimedia editing. It’s an excellent choice for professionals who want a powerful laptop without jumping to the Max configuration.

14-inch MacBook Pro M4 Pro

The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M4 Pro generally sits in the mid-to-high $2,000 range new, and it is $300 off at B&H. Its smaller form factor makes it ideal for creatives who are often on the move. Despite its compact size, it delivers nearly the same performance as the larger 16-inch models. It handles video editing, graphic design, and 3D rendering smoothly. Its lightweight design and excellent battery life make it perfect for working from a studio, cafe, or while traveling.

13-inch MacBook Air M4

The 13-inch MacBook Air M4, typically priced around $799–$899 new, is $300 off at B&H. This lightweight and energy-efficient laptop is ideal for students, casual creators, or professionals who need portability without sacrificing performance. It can handle photo editing, light video work, and productivity applications with ease. Its sleek aluminum design and long battery life make it comfortable for all-day use. The MacBook Air M4 provides a great entry point into Apple’s M-series laptops with excellent value.

13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air M4

Both the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air with M4 are $200 off this week. The 15-inch model provides extra screen real estate for multitasking and creative work, while the 13-inch remains compact and portable. Both laptops handle general productivity, content creation, and streaming without issue. They combine portability, performance, and a sleek design that works for both students and professionals. The Air line continues to be an excellent choice for anyone who needs a capable machine without investing in a Pro.

14-inch MacBook Pro M5

Apple’s newest 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 chip is $100 off and lists around $1,599–$1,799 new. It delivers cutting-edge performance in a compact chassis, ideal for creatives who need speed and efficiency on the go. Users can expect lightning-fast app launches, seamless multitasking, and smooth handling of complex projects. The Retina display offers stunning color accuracy, perfect for photo and video work. This model is a versatile choice for professionals seeking the latest Apple technology in a portable laptop.

iMac Deals

iMacs provide all-in-one performance with elegant, space-saving designs. B&H’s deals include the classic M1 and newer M4 models. These desktops are ideal for studios, home offices, or any workspace where space is at a premium.

24-inch iMac M1

The 24-inch iMac with M1 is $400 off this week. While it is not as powerful as the latest M4 models, it still handles everyday creative workflows like photo editing, document management, and light video editing. Its all-in-one design keeps desks clean and clutter-free. Users will enjoy a vivid Retina display and smooth performance for general computing tasks. This iMac is perfect for anyone who wants a capable desktop without the bulk of a traditional tower.

24-inch iMac M4

The 24-inch iMac with M4 is $170 off. It brings performance improvements over the M1, making it more suitable for creative professionals. Its modern hardware allows for smoother multitasking and faster app performance. The same clean, all-in-one design makes it an attractive desktop for studios or home offices. This iMac is ideal for users who want a stylish and capable workstation without extra peripherals.

Mac Studio and Mac mini Deals

Compact desktops with high performance, Mac Studio and Mac mini are great for professionals needing power in limited space. B&H’s deals make these machines more affordable for creative users.

Mac Studio M3 Ultra

The Mac Studio with M3 Ultra is $250 off this week. It offers desktop-class performance in a small chassis, making it perfect for video editing, 3D rendering, and demanding professional workflows. Users can run multiple resource-intensive applications simultaneously without lag. Its compact footprint is ideal for studios or home offices. This is a powerhouse machine for professionals who need maximum performance in a manageable size.

Mac mini M4

The Mac mini M4 is currently $120 off and includes AppleCare in select configurations. Its small size allows it to fit in almost any workspace while providing strong performance for creative and professional tasks. It can handle photo editing, coding, and media production efficiently. Users will enjoy fast app performance and smooth multitasking. The Mac mini is a versatile and affordable entry into Apple’s desktop ecosystem.

iPad Deals

Apple’s iPad lineup continues to impress for creative and professional work. B&H’s discounts make these devices even more appealing as portable workstations.

iPad Pro M4, 13-inch

The 13-inch iPad Pro M4 is $300 off, with a new price around $1,199. Its large, high-resolution display is perfect for drawing, photo editing, and multitasking. Users can run professional apps smoothly, making it a capable workstation on the go. Battery life is excellent, allowing for long creative sessions away from the desk. This iPad is ideal for artists, photographers, and anyone who wants a portable productivity machine.

iPad Pro M4, 11-inch

The 11-inch iPad Pro M4 typically lists around $999 new and is $250 off at B&H. Its smaller size makes it highly portable while still delivering excellent performance for creative workflows. Users can edit photos, sketch, and manage documents with ease. Its lightweight design and long battery life make it perfect for travel. This iPad is great for students or professionals who need a compact yet powerful tablet.

iPad Air M2, 11-inch

The 11-inch iPad Air with M2, usually just under $900, is $219 off. It offers solid performance for everyday productivity and creative tasks. Users can run multiple apps simultaneously without slowdown. Its slim design and weight make it easy to carry throughout the day. The iPad Air M2 is ideal for students and casual creators who want power in a portable form.

iPad Pro M5, 13-inch

The 13-inch iPad Pro with M5 lists between $1,299–$1,899 new, depending on configuration, and is $180 off. Recognized as a Workstation of the Year, it provides professional-level performance in a portable tablet. Users can run demanding creative apps smoothly, from photo editing to graphic design. Its large display makes detailed work more efficient. This iPad is perfect for creative professionals who need high performance and mobility.

iPad Pro M5, 11-inch

The 11-inch iPad Pro M5 is priced around $899–$1,099 new and is $100 off at B&H. Its compact design makes it highly portable without compromising performance. Users can handle professional applications with ease, including editing and design tasks. Long battery life ensures it can be used on the go for extended creative work. It is ideal for anyone seeking a high-performance tablet in a smaller form factor.

iPad Air M3, 13-inch

The 13-inch iPad Air with M3 typically lists around $899 new before discount. Its combination of power and portability allows users to run productivity and creative apps smoothly. The iPad Air M3 is lightweight, making it easy to carry throughout the day. It is ideal for students, professionals, or casual creators looking for a versatile tablet. The $100 discount makes it an even more attractive option.

Image credits: Apple, Jeremy Gray