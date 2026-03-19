You Can Now Train Adobe’s AI on Your Own Unique Photographic Style

Today, Adobe launched Firefly Custom Models into beta, allowing artists to generate image variations that “more consistently reflect” their own style, subject, or characters.

“Adobe Firefly was built to be your all-in-one creative AI studio that brings together the industry’s top AI models and the best multimodal creative tool,” Adobe’s Deepa Subramaniam says. “Today, we’re expanding access to Firefly custom models, which let you turn your creative style into a reusable model trained on your own images. In this public beta release, custom models are optimized for ideation in character, illustration and photographic style.”

The goal of Custom Models is to allow artists to train Adobe’s Firefly AI specifically to unique workflows so that when it generates content, it is more aligned with their specific style.

“No matter who you are, it takes years of investment building a visual identity. Maintaining that across media, campaigns, formats and platforms takes intention. To grow a brand, you need a steady stream of assets that consistently express who you are. Those assets should be yours and yours alone,” Subramaniam adds.

“That’s where Firefly custom models come in. Now available in public beta, they let you train a model on your own images to capture a specific style, character or photographic look. Upload your assets, and Firefly analyzes and trains a model aligned to your aesthetic.”

Custom Models is advertised as particularly effective at three types of creative work: illustration styles, characters, and photographic styles. Illustration styles refers to how an illustration appears, such as stroke weight, fills, and color consistency. Characters refers to created subjects, like those that may appear in a comic book. Firefly can, supposedly, do a better job recreating the same characters more consistently once trained.

Finally, photographic styles refers to a specific visual look that needs to be repeated across multiple images.

“Once trained, your custom model becomes part of your workflow. You can generate new ideas aligned to your aesthetic, reuse the model across projects, briefs, and campaigns and produce at scale without losing what makes your work distinctive,” Subramaniam explains. “For teams producing high volumes of content, that consistency becomes a competitive advantage. And your models are private by default, so the content you create with them remains entirely yours.”

A detailed explanation of how to use Custom Models has been published to Adobe’s help website and Custom Model creation can be started from Adobe Firefly.

Image credits: Adobe