Google Smart Glasses Can Take a Photo and Immediately Edit It with AI

Matt Growcoot
Four people stand smiling in front of the Sagrada Família basilica in Barcelona on a sunny day, with other tourists and palm trees visible in the background.
A pair of Google smart glasses took a photo of the people in this image, then Nano Banana edited it to make it look like they’re standing in front of the La Sagrada Família in Barcelona.

Google has shown off a prototype of its AI smart glasses that has an eyebrow-raising feature: it can edit photos with AI on the fly.

Dieter Bohn, formerly of The Verge, took to Reddit and X to share a short demonstration of the prototype glasses. Much of it was the usual stuff, like live translation, directions, and computer vision AI that can tell the user about the objects they’re looking at.

But one feature appeared novel. “Of course AI glasses have a camera and because we have Gemini, you can do really fun things with the camera all in one motion,” Bohn explains.

He then takes a photo of the people nearby and “puts them somewhere fun,” says Bohn. “Maybe like the, er, really cool church in Barcelona that I forget the name of.”

Gemini’s AI image generator is called Nano Banana and it works in the background to create an eerily convincing image of Bohn’s colleagues standing in front of La Sagrada Família, the church in Barcelona that Bohn was thinking of.

Gizmodo notes that this technology is a new feature not seen before in smart glasses. Meta Ray-Ban AI glasses do have a “re-style” function, which gives photos a cartoonish makeover, but its not photorealistic like this one.

Quite why anyone would want to take a photo and pretend they’re somewhere else is an entirely different issue.

The AR glasses that Bohn showed off have a display inside the lenses, but he adds that a non-display version will also be offered by Google, still powered by Gemini.

Google’s AI smart glasses are expected to be released later this year.

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