Freewell’s $280 Real Multi Tripod Is Actually Five Supports in One

Freewell has announced the Real Multi Tripod 5-in-1, a camera support system that can quickly switch between a Tripod Mode, two different Monopod Modes, a Desktop Mode, and Trekking Pole Mode.

The company says that this versatile tripod system isn’t just for capturing stable photos, but allows creative professionals to experiment freely with multiple angles and perspectives without needing to purchase multiple products.

Collage showing five tripod modes: tripod set up in a field, man using it as a trekking pole, handsfree monopod, standard monopod, and compact desktop setup indoors. Text reads “One Tripod Five Modes. Adapt To Any Shooting Style.”.

Its base form is a camera tripod that boasts up to 44 pounds of payload capacity in a package that weighs 3.64 pounds — a weight that includes the ball head. The tripod is made of a mix of aluminum alloy and carbon fiber with a minimum height of 175m and a maximum extended height of 1,570mm. While the legs can support up to 44 pounds, the head isn’t quite as robust and can only support 22.04 pounds. Still, that’s more than enough for most photo rigs, and considering it’s not a pan-tilt head, it’s not designed to be used with high-end video systems that tend to weigh a lot more.

The center column is fully removable and can be inverted, allowing photographers to get very close to subjects for macro photos or allowing for low-angle shots.

The tripod’s second form is called Desktop Mode, which effectively turns the Real Multi into a Hi-Hat. By removing all three legs and then only reattaching the included short legs, the tripod gets much smaller, allowing it to fit easily on a desk.

A compact camera tripod with metallic legs and red adjustment knobs stands on a desk, illuminated by natural light. A framed technical diagram is visible in the blurred background.

The next two forms are variations on the monopod. The first is the more traditional photo monopod, which works by allowing the tripod head to attach directly to one of the legs. But this mode isn’t meant to leave the hand of the photographer, so if a user prefers to be able to allow the monopod to stand on its own, those same short legs that facilitated the Desktop Mode can be attached to the bottom of one of the long legs.

The final mode is what Freewell calls the Trekking Pole mode.

“When hiking or climbing to capture shots, both a tripod and a trekking pole are typically required,” Freewell says. “With this tripod, the leg can be easily removed and used as a trekking pole, creating a streamlined system that serves both purposes in one.”

The Real Multi Tripod has one more hidden trick. The included Arca Swiss-style plate isn’t a typical affair, as built into it is a “precision-engineered” smartphone clip, which works with any iPhone or Android device.

A black and silver Freewell tripod with red adjustment knobs is shown in multiple angles and configurations, including fully extended, collapsed, and converted into a monopod holding a smartphone.

Freewell’s Real Multi Tripod is available from the company’s website for $279 and from dealers for about $300. An extra Arca-Swiss plate with the hidden smartphone clip runs $20.

Image credits: Freewell

