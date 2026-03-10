Astronaut Who ‘Fell in Love With Space Photography’ Shares Stunning Timelapse

Astronaut Jessica Meir, who currently resides on the International Space Station, has shared a resplendent timelapse video of aurora lights dancing over Alaska and Canada.

Meir is currently on her second mission to space, where she is serving as commander on Expedition 74/75. During her first mission to the ISS back in 2019/2020, the Swedish American astronaut says she “fell in love with space photography.”

Meir revealed her love of capturing images as she shared a stunning video taken recently on the ISS. It shows aurora lights shimmering as the ISS passes over the top of North America.

On my first mission I completely fell in love with space photography – tough not to when you’re graced with this kind of unique perspective of viewing all that Earth has to behold from above. I’ve been so happy to bust out the array of impressive lenses that we have up here once… pic.twitter.com/TE2MNVyjFj — Jessica Meir (@Astro_Jessica) March 9, 2026

Meir says it’s “tough not to” love space photography when “you’re graced with this kind of unique perspective of viewing all that Earth has to behold from above.”

The NASA astronaut notes the “array of impressive lenses” available to astronauts on the ISS. Since her last expedition, the camera hardware has been updated on the ISS from Nikon D5 DSLRs to Nikon Z9 mirrorless.

The timelapse taken over Alaska and Canada was Meir’s first of her most recent mission. “Stay tuned for more,” she adds. “Hoping for some impressive solar events to put on a fascinating show like the ones a few months ago.”

The beauty of the Earth remained just as fresh after 205 days of my previous mission, and now fills me with awe once again. One of my favorite daytime passes is over Africa, yes the entire continent (the one continent I have not yet set foot upon!). The variety of colors and… pic.twitter.com/emJJrYpjHF — Jessica Meir (@Astro_Jessica) March 2, 2026

Fellow NASA astronaut Zena Cardman also shared an amazing timelapse recently showing the ISS doing a cartwheel. Cardman returned from low-Earth orbit earlier this month and shared her “favorite” timelapse which you can watch here.

Image credits: NASA / Jessica Meir