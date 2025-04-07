Astronaut Captures Vibrant Green Aurora From Space

Kate Garibaldi

A robotic arm is visible in space with a vibrant aurora glowing green and purple over Earth. The curvature of the planet is outlined against a dark sky, showcasing a stunning space view.

American astronaut and chemical engineer Don Pettit is celebrated for his orbital astrophotography created during long-duration stays aboard the International Space Station. His latest footage shows beautiful views of the Northern Lights from space.

At 68 years old, Pettit is NASA’s oldest active astronaut and a seasoned vet. As of writing, he has spent over 576 days in space. Currently aboard the International Space Station (ISS), Pettit was recently treated to beautiful auroras while the ISS orbited above Australia and Antarctica. Pettit has been shooting auroras from space since 2012!

The first video clip shows the Earth’s curvature as the aurora dances beneath the station. At first, it is mostly green, but the aurora’s intensity quickly increases to include beautiful pinks and purples.

The second video appears to be filmed straight down towards the Earth’s surface, with Pettit describing the footage as showing “green vaporous turbulence” from the aurora.

Pettit shared that fellow astronaut and FRAM2 Vehicle Commander Jannicke Mikkelsen may even have additional footage of her own to share soon. She was aboard the private FRAM2 Space Mission, taking the first human spaceflight over Earth’s polar regions while that aurora was taking place.

The Sun is very active right now, and since returning to space last fall, Pettit has seen some beautiful auroras from the ISS. In November, Pettit photographed a long-exposure photo of auroras above North America, with city lights streaming beneath him. He then rang in the New Year with even more amazing images of brilliant auroras.

Image credits: Don Pettit

