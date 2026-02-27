NPPA Awards Honor Late Boston Globe Picture Editor Lloyd Young

Ken Klein
A man with light hair, glasses, and a beard looks at the camera; next to him is a gray background with the white text "BOP Best of Photojournalism.
Lloyd Young (Photo by Britt Young)

The Boston Globe won multiple photography awards in elite competition, but one was especially poignant.

Globe Picture Editor Lloyd Young — killed last summer when struck by a vehicle while bicycling in Illinois — won two national awards announced on February 25.

“Our dearly departed Lloyd Young was awarded second place in Picture Editor of the Year at the NPPA — National Press Photographers Association Best of Photojournalism,” said Kevin Martin, Deputy Director of Photography at The Boston Globe. “What a wonderful honor for such a wonderful person.”

A list showing winners of "Picture Editor Of The Year – Community": First place James Gregg (The Seattle Times), second Lloyd Young (The Boston Globe), third Kevin Martin (The Boston Globe), honorable mention Emily Jan (San Francisco Chronicle).

Young also won third place in the BOP Best Newspaper Front Page category. James Gregg of The Seattle Times won first place in Picture Editor of the Year — Community.

Tragic Loss

“Mr. Young, whose vigorous athletic pursuits included long-distance bicycling events in the Midwest, the East Coast, and France, was 57 when he died in Illinois on Aug. 23 while participating in a lowkey triathlon he and his friends held annually to honor the memory of a cyclist he had known since boyhood,” said The Boston Globe obituary,” said The Boston Globe obituary.

“The county coroner told news organizations that a car struck Mr. Young while he was bicycling along a rural McLean County road, and that an investigation is continuing.

“Though he died riding past cornfields along roads he had bicycled since his early teens in Bloomington-Normal, Ill., Mr. Young had tested his endurance in the Lake Placid, N.Y., ironman triathlon, the New York City Marathon, and a grueling bicycling event known as Paris-Brest-Paris — 745 miles to and from an ocean port city in France, which he completed in just over 80 hours in 1999.”

Young graduated in 1990 from University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign; he earned a master’s degree from Ohio University’s School of Visual Communication in 2003.

Strong Showing By The Boston Globe

In the NPPA/BOP competition, The Boston Globe won first as Picture Editing Team of the Year/Community. Deputy Photo Director Martin took first and third for Magazine Cover and placed third in Picture Editor of the Year-Community.

For the third consecutive year, Boston Globe Photographer Erin Clark was named Photographer of the Year via the Pictures of Year — International contest sponsored by the Reynolds Journalism Institute at Missouri School of Journalism.

A woman with curly red hair stands outdoors, wearing a patterned jacket and striped turtleneck. She looks thoughtfully into the distance, with sunlight illuminating her face. Blurred buildings and trees are in the background.
Erin Clark

A webpage titled "Pictures of the Year Contests" shows three featured images for winners from 2022-2024, each listing winners for Photographer of the Year, Best in Show, and Elise Amendola Best in Sports Award.

The Boston Press Photographers Association named Clark its Photographer of the Year, again (four years in a row).

About the author: Ken Klein lives in Silver Spring, Maryland; he is retired after a career in politics, lobbying, and media including The Associated Press and Gannett in Florida. Klein is an alumnus of Ohio University and a member of the Dean’s Advisory Council of the Scripps College of Communication. Professionally, he has worked for Fort Myers News-Press (Gannett), The Associated Press (Tallahassee), Senator Bob Graham, and the Outdoor Advertising Association of America (OAAA).

,
, , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Reuters Global Sports Photo Editor Leaves After Almost 30 Years, Position Eliminated
The Best Photo Contests to Enter in 2026
NPPA Elects New Leadership, Urges Members to Renew Support
The NY Times Shutters Its Lens Blog
Discussion