NPPA Awards Honor Late Boston Globe Picture Editor Lloyd Young

The Boston Globe won multiple photography awards in elite competition, but one was especially poignant.

Globe Picture Editor Lloyd Young — killed last summer when struck by a vehicle while bicycling in Illinois — won two national awards announced on February 25.

“Our dearly departed Lloyd Young was awarded second place in Picture Editor of the Year at the NPPA — National Press Photographers Association Best of Photojournalism,” said Kevin Martin, Deputy Director of Photography at The Boston Globe. “What a wonderful honor for such a wonderful person.”

Young also won third place in the BOP Best Newspaper Front Page category. James Gregg of The Seattle Times won first place in Picture Editor of the Year — Community.

Tragic Loss

“Mr. Young, whose vigorous athletic pursuits included long-distance bicycling events in the Midwest, the East Coast, and France, was 57 when he died in Illinois on Aug. 23 while participating in a lowkey triathlon he and his friends held annually to honor the memory of a cyclist he had known since boyhood,” said The Boston Globe obituary,” said The Boston Globe obituary.

“The county coroner told news organizations that a car struck Mr. Young while he was bicycling along a rural McLean County road, and that an investigation is continuing.

“Though he died riding past cornfields along roads he had bicycled since his early teens in Bloomington-Normal, Ill., Mr. Young had tested his endurance in the Lake Placid, N.Y., ironman triathlon, the New York City Marathon, and a grueling bicycling event known as Paris-Brest-Paris — 745 miles to and from an ocean port city in France, which he completed in just over 80 hours in 1999.”

Young graduated in 1990 from University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign; he earned a master’s degree from Ohio University’s School of Visual Communication in 2003.

Strong Showing By The Boston Globe

In the NPPA/BOP competition, The Boston Globe won first as Picture Editing Team of the Year/Community. Deputy Photo Director Martin took first and third for Magazine Cover and placed third in Picture Editor of the Year-Community.

For the third consecutive year, Boston Globe Photographer Erin Clark was named Photographer of the Year via the Pictures of Year — International contest sponsored by the Reynolds Journalism Institute at Missouri School of Journalism.

The Boston Press Photographers Association named Clark its Photographer of the Year, again (four years in a row).

About the author: Ken Klein lives in Silver Spring, Maryland; he is retired after a career in politics, lobbying, and media including The Associated Press and Gannett in Florida. Klein is an alumnus of Ohio University and a member of the Dean’s Advisory Council of the Scripps College of Communication. Professionally, he has worked for Fort Myers News-Press (Gannett), The Associated Press (Tallahassee), Senator Bob Graham, and the Outdoor Advertising Association of America (OAAA).