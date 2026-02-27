Heart-Melting Photos of Polar Bear Mother and Cubs Mark International Polar Bear Day

Today marks the 21st annual International Polar Bear Day and to mark it, PetaPixel spoke to wildlife photographer Daniel Cox.

Cox has been a visitor to Hudson Bay in Canada for years capturing the mothers and cubs emerging from their dens around this time of year.

“Right now, polar bear moms are snuggled with their newborn cubs across the Arctic, preparing to emerge from their dens and begin raising their young out on the sea ice,” Cox says. “This represents the most vulnerable time of a polar bear’s life, and fewer than half of the cubs reach adulthood, on average.”

Cox’s photos show the adorable cubs jumping on mom and wrestling one another in well-below freezing temperatures.

“I sometimes work with local guides to get close to my subjects, as I did with these photos of the den emergence,” Cox explains.

“My guides originally ran a trap line in the area where many of the Western Hudson Bay polar bear population now den. With their knowledge and decades of experience, they formed Watchee Lodge, and with their help, I was able to capture these photographs.”

Cox traveled in specialized tracked vehicles, provided by Watchee, so he could move onto the tundra where bears roam. Of the six seasons Cox has spent at Watchee Lodge, he averages one polar bear family per week over the four-week season.

“Sometimes it was more, and other times, less,” Cox says. “The lead tracker, Morris Spence, would leave the lodge in the early morning, setting out to find the tracks of a mother who had left the den with cubs.”

“From dens to the sea ice is typically a 2-3 day affair for a mama polar bear and her babies,” he continues. “With snow machines and tracked vans, we couldn’t get to the sea ice. It was imperative that Morris find a mother just emerging from the den, close to the lodge, or one passing through. So we were relegated to only close encounters.”

Cox says Polar Bear Day is important so that people take action to protect polar bear families.

“Let’s face it, anyone I’ve ever met thinks polar bear cubs are the cutest things they’ve ever seen. Polar bear families get people’s attention,” he says.

“For me, they are the hook that makes people care. With all the issues our planet is facing regarding climate change, getting people to care about these amazing animals is a good thing. With polar bears being apex predators at the top of the food chain, if you take care of polar bears, you take care of everything below them. In short, what’s good for polar bears is good for all living creatures on planet earth including human beings. I see it as a win/win.”

To find out more, head to the Polar Bear International website, Facebook and Instagram.