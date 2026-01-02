Jaw-Dropping Photos Show Soviet Soldiers Hand-Feeding Wild Polar Bears

These remarkable historic photos show Soviet Union soldiers hand-feeding polar bears on the Chukchi Peninsula in Far East Siberia.

According to Travel Ask, a Russian travel website, the photos were taken in 1950 and they show soldiers who took pity on the bears when they were hungry and would give some of their rations. “Soviet soldiers did indeed sometimes feed polar bears and their cubs for fun,” writes Travel Ask.

The idea of hand-feeding a polar bear seems completely beyond the pale because of the animal’s fearsome reputation. Nevertheless, Rare Historical Photos reports that the Soviet soldiers would feed the bears condensed milk in tins since this is the item they had plenty of.

“Soldiers would open such a tin with a tin-opener and then give the can to the bear who licked all the milk from it and then feed her little bears with it. Those blue and white tins of condensed milk were the winter dessert staple of every Soviet kid,” the history blog writes.

Condensed milk has an exceptionally long shelf life, making it an ideal army staple. The Soviet military had an internal rationing system but condensed milk was available in unlimited quanitities.

In the photos, there is an amphibious GT-S tracked vehicle used by the Soviet military in snow and swamp terrain.

The Chukchi Peninsula is well-known for its polar bears. Many intrepid photographers have traveled there to capture incredible shots of the apex predators, including occupying former Soviet meteorological stations that the soliders may have once used.

Image credits: Unknown / Soviet Army