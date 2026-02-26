You Need to See Tamron’s ‘Back to the Future’ Collab at CP+

Jeremy Gray
A man with white hair, wearing a blue jacket and white pants, stands next to a DeLorean car with gull-wing doors open, in front of a backdrop resembling the "Back to the Future" clock tower.
Credit: Tamron, UCS LLC, Amblin

Tamron’s Godzilla-themed booth at CP+ 2025 was always going to be a tough act to follow, but somehow Tamron topped it. This year’s Tamron booth features a big “Back to the Future” collaboration, complete with a DeLorean and an actor playing the iconic Emmett “Doc” Brown. Tamron is using the collaboration as a clever and exciting way to look at its rich history.

PetaPixel‘s Jaron Schneider and Sara Teng are at CP+ 2026 in Yokohama and saw Tamron’s “Back to the Future”-themed booth first-hand. It is quite the setup. The big booth features the classic DMC DeLorean sports car, like the one that Marty McFly and Doc Brown used in the “Back to the Future” trilogy, against a backdrop of the similarly iconic Hill Valley courthouse.

A silver DeLorean car from "Back to the Future" is displayed indoors on a platform, with a clock tower backdrop and a person standing through the roof. Exhibition booths and attendees are visible around the display.

An older man with white hair wearing a blue "Back to the Future" jacket stands next to a DeLorean car, in front of a building with a large clock, resembling a scene from the film "Back to the Future.

A large sign displays the iconic “Back to the Future” logo in yellow and orange gradient letters on a blue background at an indoor event or exhibition.

Tamron was founded on November 1, 1950, in Saitama, Japan, so the company is currently in the midst of its 75th anniversary celebrations, which kicked off last November with the launch of the Tamron 25-200mm f/2.8-5.6 Di III VXD G2 lens.

Buy the Tamron 25-200mm f/2.8-5.6 Di III VXD G2 new on B&HBuy the Tamron 25-200mm f/2.8-5.6 Di III VXD G2 used on KEH.com
Buy the Tamron 35-100mm f/2.8 Di III VXD new on B&HBuy the Tamron 35-100mm f/2.8 Di III VXD used on KEH.com

That isn’t the only new product Tamron has announced in recent months and is keen to showcase at CP+ 2026. Just a couple of weeks ago, the company unveiled the new 35-100mm f/2.8 Di III VXD lens, a fast and impressively lightweight full-frame zoom lens designed for photographers on the go.

An older man with white hair, dressed in a blue "Back to the Future" jacket and white pants, stands smiling next to a silver DeLorean car, gesturing towards it with one hand. A building facade is in the background.

A man with white hair and a lab coat sits in a futuristic car with gull-wing doors open, resembling the DeLorean time machine from the "Back to the Future" movies. He holds the steering wheel and looks ahead.

A promotional image features the DeLorean time machine from Back to the Future with blue lightning and flames. Below, Tamron camera lenses from different years are shown as milestones, ending with a question mark for the future.

Tamron isn’t just celebrating its present, though. Like Marty and Doc did in “Back to the Future,” Tamron is taking visitors all the way back to 1950, showcasing milestone products it released along the way.

Tamron promises photographers have plenty to look forward to in their future as well, as the company recently said it plans to launch a whopping 10 lenses in 2026. Based on Tamron’s typical counting, it has technically already released two, given that the new 35-100mm f/2.8 lens arrived in Sony E-mount and Nikon Z-mount at launch. Even if that pattern continues, there is still a lot on the horizon this year for Tamron.

Beyond the company’s exciting upcoming lenses, it’s also hard not to wonder what Tamron will do for its next CP+ booth? If history is any indication, it will be something awesome.

Image credits: Tamron. In-person photos by Jaron Schneider and Sarah Teng.

,
, , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Exhibition booth featuring models of Godzilla and a cityscape, displaying lens cleaning products. Overhead signage shows "Zoom," "Macro," and other lens types. Bright screens in the background add a modern and dynamic atmosphere. Tamron’s Godzilla Collab at CP+ Looks Sick as Hell
The image features the word "TAMRON" in bold blue letters against a light blue background with soft, circular bokeh effects. Tamron Will Make More Prime Lenses if That’s What Photographers Want
The image features the word "TAMRON" in bold, white uppercase letters centered on a gradient background that transitions from orange on the left to purple on the right. 46% of Tamron’s Sales Come From Making Lenses for Other Companies
Aerial view of a large, white industrial building with "TAMRON" written in bold blue letters on the side. The building is surrounded by roads and greenery, featuring a paved area with vehicles nearby. Tamron Opens Second Vietnamese Factory to Avoid Chinese Tariffs
Discussion