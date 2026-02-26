You Need to See Tamron’s ‘Back to the Future’ Collab at CP+

Tamron’s Godzilla-themed booth at CP+ 2025 was always going to be a tough act to follow, but somehow Tamron topped it. This year’s Tamron booth features a big “Back to the Future” collaboration, complete with a DeLorean and an actor playing the iconic Emmett “Doc” Brown. Tamron is using the collaboration as a clever and exciting way to look at its rich history.

PetaPixel‘s Jaron Schneider and Sara Teng are at CP+ 2026 in Yokohama and saw Tamron’s “Back to the Future”-themed booth first-hand. It is quite the setup. The big booth features the classic DMC DeLorean sports car, like the one that Marty McFly and Doc Brown used in the “Back to the Future” trilogy, against a backdrop of the similarly iconic Hill Valley courthouse.

Tamron was founded on November 1, 1950, in Saitama, Japan, so the company is currently in the midst of its 75th anniversary celebrations, which kicked off last November with the launch of the Tamron 25-200mm f/2.8-5.6 Di III VXD G2 lens.

That isn’t the only new product Tamron has announced in recent months and is keen to showcase at CP+ 2026. Just a couple of weeks ago, the company unveiled the new 35-100mm f/2.8 Di III VXD lens, a fast and impressively lightweight full-frame zoom lens designed for photographers on the go.

Tamron isn’t just celebrating its present, though. Like Marty and Doc did in “Back to the Future,” Tamron is taking visitors all the way back to 1950, showcasing milestone products it released along the way.

Tamron promises photographers have plenty to look forward to in their future as well, as the company recently said it plans to launch a whopping 10 lenses in 2026. Based on Tamron’s typical counting, it has technically already released two, given that the new 35-100mm f/2.8 lens arrived in Sony E-mount and Nikon Z-mount at launch. Even if that pattern continues, there is still a lot on the horizon this year for Tamron.

Beyond the company’s exciting upcoming lenses, it’s also hard not to wonder what Tamron will do for its next CP+ booth? If history is any indication, it will be something awesome.

Image credits: Tamron. In-person photos by Jaron Schneider and Sarah Teng.