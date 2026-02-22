Window Photography: A View From My Eastern Window

You don’t have to climb mountains or travel halfway around the world to photograph something spectacular. Nature often creates remarkable scenes right in front of you, where you live.



This is my view from an east-facing window in my apartment. It’s a seemingly boring scene of grey buildings and a few trees, nothing special, one might say. Or is it? Let’s find out.

When I started learning photography, I occasionally began photographing the sunrise from this window. To my surprise, after a few years, there were some genuinely decent images of a beautiful sky and unexpected scenes.

As I improved my compositions and editing skills, photos taken from the same window started to look better and better. The lenses I used varied, sometimes wide, other times focused on a small portion of the scene with a telephoto lens. Let’s say between 50mm and 200mm.

My inspiration came from Alexey Kljatov, who created absolutely incredible snowflake photographs from his balcony using a very old camera and lens. There is something so rewarding about staying still and watching the world change from a single vantage point. You don’t need to move an inch to see a masterpiece; you just have to be there, camera in hand, ready to catch those moments when the light hits just right.

This project is meant to be a series. Part 2 will explore my west-facing window, and Part 3 will focus on the small, easily overlooked moments that have unfolded over an 18-year span of this spontaneous window photography experiment.

Generative AI might be around every corner these days, but it only makes me appreciate the ‘real thing’ even more. To me, photography will never be dead because it’s about being there. Whether it’s from a mountain top or your living room window, there is so much beauty in hitting that shutter button ourselves. Join me in reclaiming the fun of the craft and just enjoy the art of the process.

All the images are taken from the same window. The full gallery can be found over on my website.

About the author: Neven Krcmarek is a Croatia-based commercial product photographer, editor, and dedicated astrophotographer. A versatile all-around photographer, he is passionate about sharing knowledge and inspiring new photographers to grow and create. You can find more of his work on his website and Instagram.